Coggin, Bailey to lead Newton County School Board in 2021

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint District 5 member Abigail Coggin as its 2021 chairwoman Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The board also voted to name District 1 representative Trey Bailey the 2021 vice chairman.

They will serve through the school board’s January 2022 meetings.

Coggin is currently serving her third term on the board after being first elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018.

A Newton County native, Coggin is a graduate of Newton County High School and attended Oxford College and Emory University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

The Arts Association in Newton County currently employs Coggin.

Bailey has served as District 1 representative on the board since 2016.

A native of Newton County, Bailey graduated from Newton County High School and earned a Bachelor in Business Information Systems degree from Mercer University. He currently serves as the executive pastor at Eastridge Church.

Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System, said “both Mrs. Coggin and Mr. Bailey are excellent leaders, and I look forward to working with them in their capacity as board chair and vice chair.

“We are fortunate in Newton County that each and every one of our school board members makes decisions for our school system based on what is best for our students and staff.

“As a result of their best practices, our school board has regularly been honored as a Quality School Board by the Georgia School Board Association.

“Our board members, together with our students and staff exemplify our motto of Spirit, Pride, and Excellence; that is why our district has been recognized over and over again at the regional, state, and national level,” she said.



