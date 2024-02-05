Chris Haymore announces retirement after near three-decade career in education

After nearly three decades of service to education,Chris Haymore, principal of Mansfield Elementary School, has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the current school year.

Haymore, who began his teaching career at Rutledge Academy in 1991, has progressed through various roles with the Newton County School System (NCSS).

Haymore's career within NCSS has been characterized by his passion for education and his ability to connect with students, staff and the community.

He started as a teacher/coach at Eastside High School in 1995. In 2006, he transitioned to Alcovy as the assistant principal/athletic director, before becoming the assistant principal at Mansfield in 2012.

In 2016, Haymore was named the principal of Mansfield Elementary School.

Reflecting on the years of his service in education, Haymore identified two significant challenges he faced – the transformative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique challenge of being recognized as himself, distinct from his father, Perry Haymore, who also served as principal many years ago.

“During his tenure as principal of Mansfield Elementary School, Haymore has been a driving force behind maintaining a community-oriented culture,” a press release stated. “Mansfield Elementary has thrived under his leadership, fostering an atmosphere where teachers enjoy working and students thrive.”

When asked about his retirement plans, Haymore expressed uncertainty about the future but hinted at a couple of opportunities on the horizon.

He mentioned that he would miss the people the most – the students, staff and the Mansfield community.

Looking back on his accomplishments, Haymore cited the workplace culture as one thing he was particularly proud of.

"I think this is an atmosphere where teachers like to work,” Haymore said. “At least I hope it is."

His commitment to creating a positive climate in the school reflects his dedication to the well-being and professional satisfaction of the school's staff.

Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of NCSS, expressed his gratitude for Haymore's service.

"Mr. Haymore's impact on Mansfield Elementary School and the Newton County School System as a whole has been profound,” Bradley said. “His leadership, especially during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exemplary. We wish him a fulfilling and joyful retirement, and we are committed to finding a successor who will build upon the foundation of excellence he has established."



