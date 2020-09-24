Bailey sworn in as Newton County BOE District 4 representative

COVINGTON, Ga. — Anderson Bailey was sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Thursday, Sept. 24, to fulfill the unexpired term of the late Almond Turner, representing District 4 on the Newton County Board of Education. Turner was tragically killed in November 2019.

Bailey, a Covington native, was surrounded by friends and family as he took the oath of office.

Bailey graduated from Newton County Comprehensive High School in 1979. After his graduation, Bailey entered the U.S Army, where he served three years of active duty. In 1982, Bailey then enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and served for 20 years. During his time in the military, Bailey served as Cavalry Scout, Administration Clerk, and Communication Chief/Platoon Sergeant before retiring at the rank of a Staff Sergeant.

He has been employed by the City of Covington for 14 years. He currently serves as a city meter reader. Bailey attended the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and completed his certificate. He has served as the Ministry of Music for Murray CME Church for the past six years. In addition, he has been actively involved with the Newton County Recreation Department as a coach, referee, and umpire; he has also served 20- plus years as a high school official.

Bailey is married to Angela Bailey; they will celebrate 38 years of marriage this November. The Baileys have three children — Courtney, Yasmine, and Anderico – and two grandchildren — Jaylin Gunn and Parker Bailey.



Bailey stated he was excited to join the Newton County Board of Education to work “to provide the very best quality of education for all children throughout Newton County.”

Bailey is currently running unopposed as a Democrat for the District 4 seat in the General Election on Nov. 3. No Republican candidate qualified.



District 4 stretches from Alcovy Road near I-20 in the north to South Salem Elementary School in the south and includes north central Covington and much of the city of Oxford.

