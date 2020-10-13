Almost 900 Newton voters cast ballots on first day of early voting in Georgia

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County voters lined up by the hundreds for a second day today, Oct. 12, to cast ballots during Georgia’s advance voting period before the Nov. 3 General Election.

It followed the first day Monday, Oct. 11, in which almost 900 Newton County voters cast ballots and a similar line was seen circling the Newton County Administration Building throughout the day.

County election board Chairman Phil Johnson said the board was “really pleased in the participation we’re seeing” in the advance voting process.

“This is really important that people use that right to vote,” he said.

The Monday number apparently would have been higher but heavy turnout statewide slowed the Georgia Secretary of State’s processing, Johnson said.

Newton County and the rest of the state use a system to check in voters that is linked to the Secretary of State’s web-based portal. It was overwhelmed because all Georgia counties were making the same kind of requests at the same time, Johnson said.

“We were told they were trying to beef that up,” he said.

Johnson said the process of voting statewide begins with a check-in procedure in which the election official checks if the voter is properly registered.

However, about 100 who showed up to vote in-person Monday already had requested absentee ballots. For each one, a poll worker was required to re-enter the Secretary of State’s system, cancel the absentee ballot and require the voter to sign an affidavit, Johnson said.

In addition, the Newton County elections office could only get 16 machines in its available space because of the need to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Georgia recorded a record 125,876 voters on the first day of advance voting, which was a 41% increase compared to the first day of early voting in 2016, Johnson said.

“We, like everywhere in the state, had overwhelming turnout,” Johnson said on Monday.

He predicted Newton County would see a record high share of its voters cast ballots in the General Election.

About 17,000 Newton County voters already have requested absentee ballots for the general election, he said.

The county has about 83,000 registered voters, with about 78,000 classified as active voters and 5,000 listed as inactive but still eligible to vote, Johnson said.