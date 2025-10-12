Early voting for elections begins on Tuesday

NEWTON COUNTY – Election season is once again upon us. With several political seats up for grabs, voters will get the chance to select their candidates of choice as soon as Tuesday.

Early voting will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 14 until Friday, Oct. 31. Voting hours are on Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting is on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no advance voting hours on Sundays.

All early voting for the statewide and Covington elections will take place at the Turner Lake Recreation Center Banquet Room on 6185 Turner Lake Road NW. Porterdale and Mansfield early voting will take place at each city’s respective City Hall.

Newton County voters will be able to vote for the District 2 and 3 seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission. For District 2, Republican Incumbent Tim Echols will run against Democratic candidate Alicia Johnson. District 3’s seat will be decided between Republican Incumbent Fitz Johnson and Democratic challenger Peter Hubbard.

For City of Covington voters, three seats will be up for grabs: One on the east ward and two on the west ward.

What started as a four-man race has now dwindled to two, as Donny Cook and Dwayne Turner are vying for the Post 1, East seat. Incumbent Susie Keck decided not to seek reelection after two terms in office.

Incumbent Charika Davis is seeking a second term in the Post 2, West seat. Davis is being challenged by Amy Johnson, a political newcomer. Likewise, Post 3 West Incumbent Anthony Henderson is seeking a third term in office. Henderson faces challenger Scotty Scoggins, who unsuccessfully ran for office in 2021.

Over in Porterdale, the Post 4 seat will be up for grabs. Incumbent Jill Minnoia is seeking a second full term in office, but faces competition from Bruce Carter.

In Mansfield, two political hopefuls are looking to fill the long-vacant Post 1 seat. Monica Sagastizado, who unsuccessfully ran for the Post 3 seat in 2024, is facing off against Gabriela Mayorga-Arias.

Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.