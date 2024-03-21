Deputies locate human remains off Hollingsworth Road

NEWTON COUNTY – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating human remains that were found in Newton County Wednesday evening.

On March 20, Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies located the human remains in a wooded area off of Hollingsworth Road. The remains were then sent to the GBI medical examiner’s office for identification.

It is currently unclear if any foul play was involved.

A spokesperson with the NCSO stated that it is an active investigation and any further updates will be provided by the GBI.

This is the second time within a week that human remains were found in Newton County.

On March 15, a body was discovered near Flat Shoals Road. So far no identity has been released in that case.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



