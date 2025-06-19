Two suspects arrested in connection with body discovered on Stephenson Road

NEWTON COUNTY — Two suspects have been taken into police custody in connection with the body that was recovered near Stephenson Road yesterday afternoon.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has arrested and charged 31-year-old Jose Sermeno and 27-year-old Katerin Abrego in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Irma Valdez. According to an NCSO press release, the victim and suspects are from Covington.

On June 16, Valdez was reported missing from Conyers. The following day, she was also reported missing in Newton County.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on June 18, NCSO deputies responded to a wooded area off Stephenson Road, where Valdez’s body was discovered. According to the NCSO’s release, both Sermeno and Abrego were arrested later that day.

Sermeno was charged with malice murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and concealing the death of another. He now also faces additional charges of providing false statements to law enforcement officers.

Abrego was originally charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. However, she now also faces charges of malice murder and providing false statements to law enforcement officers.

It is not immediately clear what actions the two suspects took to warrant the charges they have received. Investigators have not yet disclosed what they believe occurred and led to Valdez’s death. Valdez’s cause of death has also not been made public.

The NCSO stated that it is believed that Valdez knew the suspects. According to the release, they are still working to determine a motive in the case.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office continue to extend their condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Valdez,” the NCSO release stated.