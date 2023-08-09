Two shootings occurred in Covington last weekend

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department (CPD) responded to two shootings in the area of Nixon Circle last weekend.

The first incident happened on July 29 at approximately 4 a.m. A 15-year old male was shot and taken to Piedmont Newton hospital. He was later “pronounced deceased,” according to a CPD press release.

Investigators gathered leads and developed the suspect — Tamyious Stanley. He was arrested at approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 29 and was charged for the murder of the 15-year old male.

Two days later at approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched back to Nixon Circle responding to a separate 15-year old male being shot. The victim was transported to Piedmont Newton hospital and was “pronounced deceased.”

Dameko Boswell, a 16-year old male, was arrested and charged for the murder of the 15-year old and he is being charged as an adult, the CPD press release said.

Officers encourage anyone who has any information in relation to these two incidents to contact CPD’s Lt. Daniel Digby at 770-385-2126.