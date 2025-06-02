Two seriously injured, including 9-year-old, in Newton County crash

A two-vehicle crash on Georgia 20 resulted in serious injuries to an unsuspecting driver and a 9-year-old passenger on Sunday afternoon.

A Georgia State Patrol (GSP) preliminary on-site investigation showed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling west under pursuit by the Rockdale* County Sheriff’s Office. Near Oak Hill Road, the driver of the Sonata lost control of the vehicle, entering oncoming traffic and hitting a Nissan Maxima. It is unclear what speed the Sonata was traveling when it struck the Maxima.

The driver of a Maxima and a 9-year-old in the backseat were “seriously injured,” according to a GSP spokesperson. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

After the crash occurred, three males exited the Sonata and reportedly fled the scene on foot. After what the GSP called an “extensive search,” all three men were located and transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital to receive treatment for “minor injuries.”

The Covington News has reached out to the GSP to obtain the identities and charges of those involved in the crash. At this time, investigators suspect the driver of the Sonata may have been operating the vehicle while under the influence.

Georgia 20 was shut down at 3:51 p.m. and reopened at 7:37 p.m., according to the GSP.

Information for this story is still being acquired. The Covington News will post updates as they are made available.

*A previous version of this story inaccurately stated that the initial pursuit was by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.