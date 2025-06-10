Three arrested for crash that seriously injured two, including 9-year-old, on June 1

The identities of the three suspects responsible for a serious vehicle crash on Highway 20 that left a 9-year-old seriously injured last weekend are now available.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) took Murphy Glover, Quadaris Laney and Keimunta Elliott into custody. According to reports obtained by The Covington News, all three are Lithonia residents.

Glover faces charges of fleeing or attempting to evade and reckless driving. Laney’s sole charge is misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement.

Elliott’s three charges are misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, as well as terroristic threats and acts and simple battery family violence. It is not immediately clear what actions Elliott took during the commission of the crime that resulted in these charges.

According to a preliminary investigation report from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the three suspects were fleeing west from the RCSO in a Hyundai Sonata when they crossed into Newton County.

Near Oak Hill Road, Glover, who is believed to have been driving the Sonata, lost control of the vehicle, entering oncoming traffic and hitting a Nissan Maxima. It is unclear what speed the Sonata was traveling when it struck the Maxima.

The driver of a Maxima and a 9-year-old backseat passenger were “seriously injured,” according to a GSP spokesperson. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. No updates on their injuries have been released.

After the crash occurred, Glover, Laney and Elliott exited the Sonata and fled the scene on foot. After what the GSP called an “extensive search,” all three men were located and transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital to receive treatment for “minor injuries.”

At the time of the incident, investigators suspected the driver of the Sonata to possibly have been operating the vehicle while under the influence. However, no updates on this suspicion have been released, and none of the suspects have been charged with such. The investigation is still underway.

Georgia 20 was shut down on June 1 at 3:51 p.m. and reopened at 7:37 p.m., according to the GSP.