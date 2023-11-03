Suspect identified in Social Circle case

A suspect has been identified following the murder of Social Circle woman Natasha Billings.

Corey Olando Jackson has been identified as the suspect and is wanted on the charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Jackson is reportedly driving a black Chrysler 300 with a Georgia license plate reading #TGU9280.

Billings, aged 37, was found dead in her Social Circle home on Wednesday.

In an incident report from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies say that they responded to a welfare check in the area of Skyview Drive in Social Circle. The deputy working the scene was met by the caller, who claimed to be her mother. She claimed she had not heard from her daughter since Oct 28.

A search warrant was then obtained where they then found Billings' body inside the home.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson or any other details about the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Collins by phone at 678-625-1428 or by email at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org.



