Sub shop ransacked, resulting in five arrests

NEWTON COUNTY – Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to a burglary at Subway on Highway 278 in Covington.

Upon the NCSO's arrival at the scene, the front left glass door was shattered, according to an incident report. There was an empty cash drawer lying on the ground nearby.

The suspected vehicle that the suspects left the scene in was stopped by the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office and the Conyers Police Department. Five male suspects were detained: Peter James Sheppard, Ronald Charles Sheppard, Malachi Jamal Watkins, Deron Lovell Williams and Kwami Deshon Williams.

Ronald Sheppard, Deron Williams and Kwami Williams were arrested by the NCSO. The trio faces charges including second degree burglary (felony), criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property in the second degree. Deron faces an additional charge of criminal solicitation.

Peter Sheppard and Malachi Watkins had charges in other jurisdictions and will be transported to Newton County at a later date, according to the NCSO.