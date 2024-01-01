Shooting at Salem Road Walmart leaves one injured

NEWTON COUNTY — A shooting at the Walmart on Salem Road has left one man injured.

According to a statement by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), an altercation occurred inside the store on Saturday night between Christopher Scott and a female, whose identity was not made public.

Scott then left the store and was then “accosted by the son of the female” in the parking lot, according to the NCSO statement.

The female’s son was identified as David Ruffin.

Ruffin and Scott then reportedly had a physical altercation to which Ruffin allegedly shot Scott in each leg.

Scott was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The female and Ruffin were transported to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

An NCSO spokesperson told The Covington News, it is expected that warrants will be issued against Scott as well for his role in the altercation