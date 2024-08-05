Shooting leads to one hospitalized; suspect arrested

NEWTON COUNTY — A shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the Almon Road and Crowell Road exit that left one person hospitalized.

According to a press release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the agency received a call at 12:46 p.m. on Monday regarding a shooting that occurred near the vape shop located at the exit.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody while the victim was transported to the hospital.

It is not clear what injuries the victim suffered.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

It is an ongoing investigation by the NCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is an “isolated incident”, according to NCSO.

This is an ongoing story.