Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in drive-by shooting case

Newton County sheriff's deputies were asking the public today for help in locating an SUV which was seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting March 1 on Sagebrush Trail in Covington.

At 10:44 p.m. on March 1, multiple shots were fired and struck a residence in the area of Sagebrush Trail, which is located off River Walk Farm Parkway southeast of Covington. A black SUV with an unknown tag was seen leaving the scene, according to information from the sheriff's office.

Those with information are requested to call Investigator Almond at 678-625-1453 or ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org.