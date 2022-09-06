Man found dead in waters of Lake Jackson near south Newton County

A Savannah man was found dead after falling into the water of Bear Creek near Lake Jackson over the Labor Day weekend.

Deppish Kirkland, 72, was found Sunday morning about eight hours after he reportedly fell off the side of a boat.

Georgia game wardens responded to a report of a possible drowning in the creek Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 2:30 a.m., a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman said

The victim fell overboard while riding on the gunwale — the upper edge— of a Sea Hunt center console boat, the spokesman said.

The boat operator turned around to pick up the man but was unable to locate him. He then marked the location on GPS and called 911, the spokesman said.

Game wardens and the Covington Dive Team arrived and began search efforts immediately using side scan sonar. The body was located and recovered at 10:31 a.m. by game wardens and the dive team.

The boat operator was arrested for BUI and was not identified. No other charges were expected at this time, the spokesman said.