Reserve at Lakewood Estates house fire under investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Fire Services is investigating a fire that appeared to do heavy damage early Wednesday to a west Newton home.



The 1:45 a.m. fire ripped through a residence at 765 Barshay Drive in the Reserve at Lakewood Estates neighborhood in The Enclave at Gross Lake off Fairview Road. No injuries were reported.

A report stated Newton County firefighters arrived on the scene at the residence to find “heavy fire conditions.”

“Crews made a quick attack on the fire and also protected the adjacent houses,” the report stated.

A photo and map shows the 1,380-square-foot home is on a three-tenths of an acre lot in a neighborhood with relatively narrow side yards.

The 15-year-old residence has vinyl siding and brick on its exterior, according to information from the Newton County Tax Assessor’s Office.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control with no injuries, the report stated.