Newton sheriff's office searching for woman last seen at hospital

Newton County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Person alert for Melissa Loggins.

On May 10, 2022, Loggins left Athens to travel to Covington. She was seen at Newton Piedmont Hospital on May 10 and released to another facility, where she stayed for one week. She has had no contact with family since May 10, the sheriff's office said.

Loggins has a tattoo on her neck, “SO WHAT,” and a tattoo on her leg “BOSSY." The family believes she may have suffered a stroke at some point, the sheriff's office said.



If any contact, please notify Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org.