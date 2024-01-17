Newton County Sheriff's Office searches for T-Mobile burglary suspect

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are searching for the person responsible for a burglary that occurred in Covington.

According to a BOLO by the NCSO, the burglary occurred on Dec. 21, 2023 at the T-Mobile store on 5332 Hwy. 20 S.

The person seen on surveillance cameras is shown wearing a dark colored hoodie. No further description was given via the BOLO.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Investigator Dial at gdial@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1440.