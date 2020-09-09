Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 9, 2020

Covington Police Department

Tremayne Lenelle Anderson, 34, 6154 Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Michael Daniel Dehetre, 34, 3176 Mill St., Covington, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Kenneth Leon Jacobs, 66, 1852 Person St., Monticello, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with battery.

Deangelo Martez Kilpatrick, 29, 10121 Hidden Branches Way, Covington, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass-family violence and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Ronald Oneal Stephens, 54, 4196 Washington St., Covington, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with aggravated assault.

Valerie Denise Woods, 33, 10121 Hidden Branch way, Covington, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated assault-family violence and criminal damage to property.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Paul Allen, 40, 1990 Stanley Christian Road, Monroe, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Erick Jon Anderson, 34, 100 Berkshire Lane, Covington, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with DUI-alcohol and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Jerimy David Anderson, 43, 5334 Johnson Spur, Loganville, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

William Carl Barlow, 24, 158 Rocky Point Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge and terroristic threats and acts.

Natalie Paige Boutelle, 24, 75 Taylor Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with abandonment of dependent child.

Dearra Sanquonya Brown, 21, 20 Baker Ave., Oxford, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with aggravated assault.

Romeo Anthony Brown, 30, 929 Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington, was back for court Sept. 3.

Bryan Thomas Bruce, 45, 575 West Washington St., Greenville, SC, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Christina Renee Crowe, 40, 1741 Rich Court, Conyers, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Adarius Dantrel Henderson, 38, 114 Highland Point Circle, Dawsonville, was back for court Sept. 8.

Richard Hinohosa, 33, 10219 Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was court sentenced Sept. 3.

Keandre Navelle Jackson, 23, 3965 Pecan St., Loganville, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with battery.

Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, 40, 457 Birch Lane, Conyers, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with entering automobile.

Loretta Lynn Jones, 51, 85 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with battery-family violence.

Frederick Lorenzo Kelly, II, 25, 6128 Green Acres Drive, Covington, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Antonio Darnell King, Jr., 27, 250 Hermer Circle, Atlanta, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Tiffany Ann Mathis, 33, 202 Baker St., Monroe, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Tania Miracle Murphy, 18, 70 Blanket Pass, Covington, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with aggravated assault.

Dagoberto Pacheco-Arteaga, 31, 4020 Salem Road, Lot 14, Covington, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Tychiana Nicole Reed, 26, 1127 Peaks Landing, Conyers, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with battery-family violence.

Ivan Romero, 25, 4020 Salem Road, Lot 14, Covington, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Shane Robert Ruhnke, 38, 104 West Fanbrough St., Monroe, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Samuel Lee Thompson, 34, 29 Richmond Drive, Social Circle, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Mario Alberto Perez Villavicencio, 51, 1891-29 Access Road, Covington, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

Eric Daniel Wilson, 38, 70 Stewart Hollow Lane, Covington, was court sentenced Sept. 4.

Cedrick Sherrod Wise, 43, 1441 Boxwood Blvd., Columbus, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with battery, battery-family violence, cruelty to children and theft by taking.