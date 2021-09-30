Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 29, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Koffi Lazare Assogba, 28, Silver Walk Willow, Covington, was arrested September 28 and charged with probation violation

Hilton Clay Boyd, 58, Hunter Ridge, Covington, was arrested September 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

Cortney Davonte Brown, 31, Woodland Trail, Warrner Robins was arrested September 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Kemarrio Laquan Clark, 38, Windsong Drive, Covington, was arrested September 27 and court sentenced 20 years 1st 5 in confinement

Tyre Kidron Cosby, 25, Cypress Drive, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession and use of drug related objects

Donald Lee Davis, 40, Meeler Dr, Covington, was arrested September 22 and court sentenced

Ousmane Dogo, 26, Shiver Blvd, Covington, was arrested September 28 and court sentenced

Wesley Chance Toyco-Ellis, 26, Mill St, Covington, was arrested September 22 and court sentenced

Shaquell Lafradus Fisher, 27, Brandon Drive, Covington, was arrested September 22 and charged with arrest order

Charles Grier, 29, Oxford Rd, Oxford, was arrested September 28 and court sentenced

Percy Frasharn Harris, 51, Atlanta Hwy, Madison, was arrested September 27 and charged with probation violaton

Steven Lester Harris, 48, Russell Braden, Covington, was arrested September 28 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage by persons below

Anecia Lynette Hill, 50, Eastwood Forest, Covington, was arrested September 23 and charged with DUI, failure to appear, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Dontavious Omarion Horton, 19, Ford St, Covington, was arrested September 27 and charged with probation violation and use of firearm by convicted felon

Monique Nichelle Hunt, 32, Forray Drive, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with criminal damage to property and theft by taking

Terrell Japa Ingram, 36, Meadow Rd, Milledgeville, was arrested September 22 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run and open container

Sean Dean Leforce, 45, Hummingbird Drive, Monticello, was arrested September 27 and court sentenced

Cookie Deanna Lester, 47, homeless, Covington, was arrested September 23 and charged with probation violation

Marcus Keith Lett, 38, Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested September 22 and charged with criminal trespass, enticing a child for indecent purpose, failure to appear for fingerprintable, charges, sexual battery against child under 16, simple battery

Earl Wayne Menninger Jr., 37, Access Rd, Lot 15, Covington, was arrested September 22 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft

Jaquavius Ty’Juan Partee, 23, Creek View Drive, Monroe, was arrested September 23 and charged with aggravated assault

Deandre Kenatious Pitts, 20, Eleanor Terrace, Atlanta was arrested September 28 and charged with probation violation

Alexander Martell Pintup, 30, Fulton Co. Jail, was arrested September 27 and back for court

Joshua Brian Randolph, 34, Young Drive, was arrested September 28 and charged with loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Alexander Antonio Rozier, 34, Brynlyn Way, Covington, was arrested September 25 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, drug not in original container, no seat belt, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule ii controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife and sale, disrib, possession, etc of dangerous drugs

Rodney Dwayne Scarborough, 45, 6th Street, Monroe, was arrested September 24 and court sentenced 24 hours

Mason Chandler Slaughter, 24, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal and theft by taking

Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested September 27 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and probation violation

Ronald O’Neal Stephens, 55, Washington St, Covington, was arrested September 22 and charged with amended arrest order

Christopher Doss Swann, 52, Corley Rd, Conyers was arrested September 27 and charged with cruelty to children

Hannah Marie Torrens, 41, Magnetic Point, Flowery Branch, was arrested September 28 and court sentenced

Derrick Ramon Veal, 48, Sandhill Drive, Conyers, was arrested September 27 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Laurie Malcom Walker, 57, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested September 22 and charged with contempt of court

Matthew Arron Wardingly, 37, Steele Rd, Covington, was arrested September 23 and charged with criminal trespass

Amir Tyrrese Whithead, 22, Ballard Pl, Macon, was arrested September 25 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Mark Steven White, 45, Woodhaven Drive, Kingsland, was arrested September 24 and charged with probation violation

Aaron Joshua Wilcox, 28, Collins St, Covington, was arrested September 28 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Kevin Lansel Wilson, 45, Kylee Dawn Circle, Lawrenceville was arrested September 23 and charged with DUI

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Martin Vernell Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested September 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

Michael Dustin Carter, 19, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with DUI

Joe Ike Crosby III, 33, Hudson, Florida, was arrested September 24 and charged with DUI

Alonza Walker Fowler, 21, Cedar Grove, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with DUI and restricted licenses

Jimmy Joshua Hinson, 56, Hwy 11, Social Circle, was arrested September 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and no seat belt

Ottis Grady Hinson, Jr, 54, Picket Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested September 27 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, probation violation, theft by conversion and theft by receiving stolen goods

Julie Elaine Mccurry, 56, Malcom Rd, Covington, was arrested September 25 and charged with DUI

Zachery Cruz Stewart, 36, Elizabeth St, Covington, was arrested September 27 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Timothy Mark Bailey, 60, Dearing St, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with theft by taking

Amber Latrice Curtis, 27, West St, Covington, was arrested September 24 and charged with disorderly conduct

Vencheza Remon Ingram, 31, Hazel, Porterdale, was arrested September 24 and charged with disorderly conduct

James Lee Kemp, 37, Grand Vista Ln, Monroe, was arrested September 23 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Samantha Elise Newman, 30, North Links, Covington, was arrested September 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and vehicle turning left

Master Bernard Perry, 26, Green Acres, Covington, was arrested September 27 and charged with aggravated battery and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Sharon Lynette Webb, 53, Perry Circle, Oxford, was arrested September 28 and charged with aggravated assault

John Willie Ward Jr., 49, Terrace Dale Ct, Griffin, was arrested September 24 and charged with aggravated assault, possession and use of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine

Brian Joseph Watson, 41, Heathrow Ct, Stone Mountain, was arrested September 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Nicholas Derogers Young, 20, North Chester Pl, Lithonia, was arrested September 25 and charged with criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer