Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 2, 2020

Covington Police Department

Deanthony Sanchez Benton, 28, 6154 Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Martinez Kwavhris Flournoy, 31, 60 Millers Lane, Covington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with aggravated assault-family violence, obstruction of driver’s view or interference with control and criminal damage to property.

Lenny Moore Taylor, 42, 6114 Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, improper solicitation of money by use of invoice for goods, etc. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Winfred Lewis Akins, 47, 738 Lilac Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with child molestation and computer or electronic pornography.

Herbert David Beasley, Jr., 37, 260 Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Adam Crawford, 33, Homeless, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with public drunkenness, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Jason Wade Tyler Galaza, 24, 334 Barnes Court, Clermont, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Ryan Michael Horne, 29, Macon State Prison, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Joshua James Leonard, 28, 619 E. Johnston St., Hartwell, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with probation violation.

Laura Jean Ramey, 50, 1020 Calvin Road, Monticello, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to appear.

Terence Antawin Reid, 45, 1062 Whitehall St., Madison, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence.

Lamar Lee Shuler, 22, 431 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and terroristic threats and acts.

Jermaine Small, 39, 3820 Wayside Road, Conway, SC, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with stalking-family violence.

Spencer John St. Clair, 30, 141 Ivey St., Commerce, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Christopher Bernard Storey, 31, 1003 Columbus Drive, Decatur, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Amir Isiah Thomas, 22, 12 Hidden Chase, Apt H-12, Stone Mountain, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with burglary, financial transaction card fraud, probation violation for fingerprintable charge and theft by taking (3).

Carmen Aldina Velez, 40, 431 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with battery and cruelty to children.

Martin Keith Wyatt, 57, 45 Boxcar Lane, Covington, was court sentenced Aug. 28.