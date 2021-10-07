Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 6, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Dakwane Bobby Pittman-Archie, 23, Buck Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with probation violation, willful obstruction to law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence

Laura Denise Blackwell, 47, Oxford, was arrested October 1 and charged with battery

Roger Kent Boggess, III, 32, Falls Rd, Rocky Mountain was arrested October 4 and charged with contempt of court order

Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and vehicle turning left

Kelvonnie Isaiah Burney, 19, Radcliff Blvd, Decatur, was arrested October 4 and back for court

Josiah Brittan Campbell, 34, Turning Leaf Dr, Lawrenceville, was arrested October 4 and charged with failure to appear

Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation

Dashan Christopher Daubon, 28, Strathmoor Manor Cir, Lithonia, was arrested September 29 and charged with probation violation

Twanna Denis Davenport, 51, Laurel St, Porterdale, was arrested October 1 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Alante Monrico Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Dr, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission and probation violation

Deuntria Montrell Edwards, 20, Old Concord Dr, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with child molestation

Tyreek Dontez Farley, 22, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested September 29 and charged with battery

Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 39, Capeton Square, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with dui

Michael Christopher Garcia, 36, Avery Street, Covington, was arrested October 4 and charged with probation violation

Marquis Cortez Griffin, 30, Providence Pkwy, Covington, was arrested October 5 an charged with failure to appear

Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Dr, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with failure to appear

Khalil Marshaun Jackson, 26, Tamers Ct, Covington, was arrested September 30 and held for other agency

Shakquan Michael Jordan, 32, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with aggravated stalking

Tyquiavious Shavonga Lackey, 19, Dooly St, Conyers, was arrested September 30 and back for court

Thaddeus James Landry, Jr, 26, Carter Ave, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled iii substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Jack Eric Law, Jr, 38 Varner Street, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with probation violation

Adam Matthew Leys, 45,Newton Ridge, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with parole violation

John Tyler Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested September 30 and charged court sentenced 24 hours

Matthew Ray Merck, 38, Bennett St, Austell, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation

Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 30, Windridge Dr, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Quintavious Darion Reed, 18, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested October 4 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Ann Jartu Rennie, 38, Fieldview Ln, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit

Ethan Paul Richard, Lake Sinclaire Dr, Sparta, was arrested October 5 and court sentenced 60 days

Kenville George Rodney, 49, Trelawney Ln, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident

Michael Anthony Strange, 46, Spring Valley Way, Stockbridge, was arrested September 30 and charged with probation violation

Sir Darius Strozier, 29, Pond Weed Dr, Covington, was arrested September 28 and held for other agency

Travis Dylan Taylor, 31, Abbot Rd, Conyers, was arrested October 4 and court sentenced

Christopher James Tucker, 41, White Pines Ln, Mansfield, was arrested September 29 back for court

Marquis Antwon Weaver, 33, Birch St, Monroe, was arrested October 1 and court sentenced 48 hours

Marcell Luis Williams, 17, Lassiter Dr, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with aggravated assault

Shavari Lee Andrew Williams, 23, Varnedoe Ave, Garden City, was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear theft by taking

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Elizabeth Dinah Gilchrist, 59, Douglasville, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation and terroristic threats and acts

Clark Elliott Hailey, 51, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked, registration, no proof of insurance, open container and possession of methamphetamine

Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with criminal trespass

Ricardo Pierre Newsome, 37, Fairview Place, Stockbridge, was arrested October 2 and charged with criminal trespass, dui, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Terry Bernard Printup, 33, Roberts Ln, Covington, was arrested October 2 and charged with dui, failure to appear, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and improper lane usage

Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jhori Rajan Wade, 21, Salem Cove, Conyers, was arrested October 5 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Michael Austin Morris, 27, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with driver to use due care, proper use of radio or mobile device, no seat belt, open container, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE

Aubrey Shane Dobbs, 32, Bohannan Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with making false statement and probation violation