Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 6, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Dakwane Bobby Pittman-Archie, 23, Buck Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with probation violation, willful obstruction to law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence
Laura Denise Blackwell, 47, Oxford, was arrested October 1 and charged with battery
Roger Kent Boggess, III, 32, Falls Rd, Rocky Mountain was arrested October 4 and charged with contempt of court order
Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and vehicle turning left
Kelvonnie Isaiah Burney, 19, Radcliff Blvd, Decatur, was arrested October 4 and back for court
Josiah Brittan Campbell, 34, Turning Leaf Dr, Lawrenceville, was arrested October 4 and charged with failure to appear
Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation
Dashan Christopher Daubon, 28, Strathmoor Manor Cir, Lithonia, was arrested September 29 and charged with probation violation
Twanna Denis Davenport, 51, Laurel St, Porterdale, was arrested October 1 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Alante Monrico Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Dr, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission and probation violation
Deuntria Montrell Edwards, 20, Old Concord Dr, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with child molestation
Tyreek Dontez Farley, 22, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested September 29 and charged with battery
Anthony Rodriguez Foster, 39, Capeton Square, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with dui
Michael Christopher Garcia, 36, Avery Street, Covington, was arrested October 4 and charged with probation violation
Marquis Cortez Griffin, 30, Providence Pkwy, Covington, was arrested October 5 an charged with failure to appear
Danny Huff, 60, Arlington Dr, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with failure to appear
Khalil Marshaun Jackson, 26, Tamers Ct, Covington, was arrested September 30 and held for other agency
Shakquan Michael Jordan, 32, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with aggravated stalking
Tyquiavious Shavonga Lackey, 19, Dooly St, Conyers, was arrested September 30 and back for court
Thaddeus James Landry, Jr, 26, Carter Ave, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled iii substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Jack Eric Law, Jr, 38 Varner Street, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with probation violation
Adam Matthew Leys, 45,Newton Ridge, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with parole violation
John Tyler Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe, was arrested September 30 and charged court sentenced 24 hours
Matthew Ray Merck, 38, Bennett St, Austell, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation
Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 30, Windridge Dr, Covington, was arrested October 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Quintavious Darion Reed, 18, Avonlea Dr, Covington, was arrested October 4 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Ann Jartu Rennie, 38, Fieldview Ln, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit
Ethan Paul Richard, Lake Sinclaire Dr, Sparta, was arrested October 5 and court sentenced 60 days
Kenville George Rodney, 49, Trelawney Ln, Covington, was arrested October 1 and charged with hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident
Michael Anthony Strange, 46, Spring Valley Way, Stockbridge, was arrested September 30 and charged with probation violation
Sir Darius Strozier, 29, Pond Weed Dr, Covington, was arrested September 28 and held for other agency
Travis Dylan Taylor, 31, Abbot Rd, Conyers, was arrested October 4 and court sentenced
Christopher James Tucker, 41, White Pines Ln, Mansfield, was arrested September 29 back for court
Marquis Antwon Weaver, 33, Birch St, Monroe, was arrested October 1 and court sentenced 48 hours
Marcell Luis Williams, 17, Lassiter Dr, Covington, was arrested September 29 and charged with aggravated assault
Shavari Lee Andrew Williams, 23, Varnedoe Ave, Garden City, was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear theft by taking
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Elizabeth Dinah Gilchrist, 59, Douglasville, was arrested October 5 and charged with probation violation and terroristic threats and acts
Clark Elliott Hailey, 51, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked, registration, no proof of insurance, open container and possession of methamphetamine
Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with criminal trespass
Ricardo Pierre Newsome, 37, Fairview Place, Stockbridge, was arrested October 2 and charged with criminal trespass, dui, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Terry Bernard Printup, 33, Roberts Ln, Covington, was arrested October 2 and charged with dui, failure to appear, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and improper lane usage
Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested September 30 and charged with loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jhori Rajan Wade, 21, Salem Cove, Conyers, was arrested October 5 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Michael Austin Morris, 27, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with driver to use due care, proper use of radio or mobile device, no seat belt, open container, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE
Aubrey Shane Dobbs, 32, Bohannan Rd, Covington, was arrested October 5 and charged with making false statement and probation violation