Newton County Jail Log, November 9, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Jesse A. Bacon, 28, Pear Tree Rd, Troutman, NC was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended
Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested November 3 weekenders
Christopher D. Bradley, 34, 2nd Ave, Birmingham, AL was arrested November 1 and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, cruelty to children
Jericho J. Brown, 34, Autumn Ct, Covington was arrested November 3 court sentenced
Taylor A. Brown, 21, Oak meadow Pl, Covington was arrested November 3 court sentenced court sentenced
Joseph D. Brooks, 36, Hwy 15 South, Greensboro was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation
Claudy D. Brutus, 17, Trelawney Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Marquise E. Burkes, 21, Valley Ct, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Brian C. Carr, 41, Bear Trail, Fairburn was arrested November 11 and charged with aggravated stalking
Kristina N. Cantu, 37, Park Pl, Covington was arrested November 1 weekender
Joshua A. Collins, 30, Snipe Ct, Monticello was arrested October 30 and charged with back for court, probation violation
Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested November 3 weekender
Jaylen B. Cushion, 17, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Nia C. Davis, 23, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested November 3 and charged with weekenders
Kyler L. Durant, 18, Fieldstone Ln, Covington was arrested November 1 disorderly conduct
Dolphus Dyer, Jr, 37, Lackey St, Covington was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation
Natashia L. Dyte, 38, Club Land Cir, Conyers was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Jamichael J. Franklin, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 weekenders
Ve’Onca L. Foster, 34, Mount Zion Rd, Atlanta was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Rahsaan Q. Gabriel, 24, Ashton Cir, Douglasville was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear
Yavonne R. Goodwin, 46, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Naviea J. Gorman, 20, Woodmill Way, Atlanta was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation
Willie L. Grier, 33, Gum Tree, Covington was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation
Fredrick B. Hardeman, 46, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with battery
Tanuioe L. Hardeman, 46, Stacia Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with aggravated assault
Cheyenne R. Harold, 25, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession & use of drug related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Daiyvon M. Harvey, 23, Salem Woods, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear for finger printable charges, no proof of insurance
Vana Y. Hawkins, 57, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville was arrested November 1 incarceration order
Terence J. Hill, 17, Ashlyn Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Dennis M. Hill, 48, Chupp Way, Lithonia was arrested November 3 and charged with public drunkenness and public indecency
Stanley C. Hodge, 42, River North, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended
Kevin L. Holmes, 28, West Lake, Conyers was arrested November 3 and charged November 3 weekender
Lamariquis S. Huff, 32, Sterling Lane, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with probation violation
Joshua R. Johnson, 42, Dodge St, 42, was arrested November 2 back for court
Roddreqes L. Joiner, 38, Austin Ave, Griffin was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation
Alfred E. Jones, 63, Caddy Shack Ln, Greenville was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 weekender
Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 4 weekenders
Martha A. Knight, 58, Hwy 212 East, Monticello was arrested October 30 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and theft by deception
Jayden A. Landers, 17, Geiger St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Enrique S. Leal, 17, Highgate Trail, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Cornelius Lindsey, 74, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with court sentenced
Ryan C. Lovejoy, 41, Highway 212, Covington was arrested November 5 failure to appear
Gina C. Luxie, 45, Rasper Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with battery
De’Anthony O. Maddox, 22, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested October 31 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts
Isabella A. McDaniel, 24, Fisher Mill Dr, McDonough was arrested and charged with failure to appear
Valerie M. Perkins, 32, Clark St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts
Christopher G. Phillips, 39, Highway 162, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with weekenders
Daron M. Presley, Flat Shoals, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with fleeing to elude a police officer, improper lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle, no proof of insurance and speeding
David M. Proctor, 53, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with owing, conduction chop shop, possession of firearm or knife commission certain, theft by receiving stolen property
David M. Proctor, 28, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with owning or conducting chop shop, possession of firearm during commission, theft by receiving
Gabrielle M. Randolph, 20, Avondale Dr, Conyers was arrested November 3 court sentenced
Crespo M. Rangel, 50, Hidden Branches Way, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction
Lemandre R. Robertson, 43, Sterling Lake Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 court sentenced
Pedro Sanchez, 21, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with loitering or prowling
Rachard D. Saunders, 32, Beechwood, Newnan was arrested November 1 and charged with court sentenced
Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested November 3 and weekender
Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 3 weekenders
Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested November 3 weekender
Latarus L. Stanley, 33, Collier St, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Kahlil J. Stephenson, 30, Dinah Cir, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with dui and following too closely
Frankie Sutton, Jr, 46, Creek way Crossing, Smyrna was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation
Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested November 3 and charged with weekender
Quentin R. Treadwell, 26, Rosewalk Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation
Toni A. Truitt, 29, Robin Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with hold for another agency
Shavez D. Vasquez, 32, Hazelbrand Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Christiopher D. Veal, 26, Allen Memorial Dr, Milledgeville was arrested November 1 and charged with court sentenced
J’Hori R. Wade, 23, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers was arrested November 3 and charged with public drunkenness
Kewan J. Watson, 40, Avey St, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with criminal trespass
Pierre J. Williams, 23, Lamar Ln, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation
Anna C. Winting, 37, Johns View, Alpharetta was arrested November 4 court sentenced
Brian D. Wood, 39, VFW Dr, Watkinsville was arrested November 5 hold for another agency
Jamie G. Young, 41, Sanibel Ln, Smyrna was arrested October 31 and charged with theft by shoplifting
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michelle P. Arnold, Sr, 56, Homeless, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear
Dionte D. Alexander, 28, Mercer Ave, Akron, was arrested November 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Marcus D. Evans, 30, Wallace Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
Clifford B. Gibson, 49, Homeless was arrested November 1 and hold for another agency
Richard R. Holden, 39, Moores Ferry Rd, Plainville was arrested October 30 and charged with public drunkenness
Elizabeth L. Jenkinson, 27, Pine St, Atanta was arrested November 1 and charged with driving while license suspended
Carrero P. Medina, 26, Mountainview Dr, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with dui and vehicle turning left
Jorge D. Moreno, 34, Shipp Cir, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, following too closely and suspended registration
Reeja C. Mitchell, 37, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested October 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Javonte D. Norfleet, 31, Huntcliff Pl, Covington was arrested October 31 and hold for another agency
Tykendra O. Pettiford, 20, Silver Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
Donald J. Schellinger, 43, Homeless, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with disorderly conduct
Stoney L. Usher, 65, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with parole violation
Jalicia A. Warner, 30, Hicks Cir, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Clarence W. Williams, 56, Channing Chope Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
James E. Atkinson, 47, Andrews Rd, Aberdeen, MS was arrested November 2 and hold for another agency
Scott L. English, 51, Wildwood Rd, Social Circle was arrested November 5 and charged with dui, open container and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Donald W. Goods, 33, Ridgway Dr, Monroe was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rachel M. Crane, 37, Hwy 20 South was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation
Patrick D. Spearman, 55, Fairview Chase, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with held for another agency and no tail lights