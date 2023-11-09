Newton County Jail Log, November 9, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Jesse A. Bacon, 28, Pear Tree Rd, Troutman, NC was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended

Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested November 3 weekenders

Christopher D. Bradley, 34, 2nd Ave, Birmingham, AL was arrested November 1 and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, cruelty to children

Jericho J. Brown, 34, Autumn Ct, Covington was arrested November 3 court sentenced

Taylor A. Brown, 21, Oak meadow Pl, Covington was arrested November 3 court sentenced court sentenced

Joseph D. Brooks, 36, Hwy 15 South, Greensboro was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation

Claudy D. Brutus, 17, Trelawney Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Marquise E. Burkes, 21, Valley Ct, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Brian C. Carr, 41, Bear Trail, Fairburn was arrested November 11 and charged with aggravated stalking

Kristina N. Cantu, 37, Park Pl, Covington was arrested November 1 weekender

Joshua A. Collins, 30, Snipe Ct, Monticello was arrested October 30 and charged with back for court, probation violation

Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested November 3 weekender

Jaylen B. Cushion, 17, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Nia C. Davis, 23, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested November 3 and charged with weekenders

Kyler L. Durant, 18, Fieldstone Ln, Covington was arrested November 1 disorderly conduct

Dolphus Dyer, Jr, 37, Lackey St, Covington was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation

Natashia L. Dyte, 38, Club Land Cir, Conyers was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Jamichael J. Franklin, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 weekenders

Ve’Onca L. Foster, 34, Mount Zion Rd, Atlanta was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Rahsaan Q. Gabriel, 24, Ashton Cir, Douglasville was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear

Yavonne R. Goodwin, 46, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Naviea J. Gorman, 20, Woodmill Way, Atlanta was arrested October 30 and charged with probation violation

Willie L. Grier, 33, Gum Tree, Covington was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation

Fredrick B. Hardeman, 46, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested November 11 and charged with battery

Tanuioe L. Hardeman, 46, Stacia Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with aggravated assault

Cheyenne R. Harold, 25, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with loitering or prowling, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession & use of drug related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Daiyvon M. Harvey, 23, Salem Woods, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear for finger printable charges, no proof of insurance

Vana Y. Hawkins, 57, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville was arrested November 1 incarceration order

Terence J. Hill, 17, Ashlyn Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Dennis M. Hill, 48, Chupp Way, Lithonia was arrested November 3 and charged with public drunkenness and public indecency

Stanley C. Hodge, 42, River North, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended

Kevin L. Holmes, 28, West Lake, Conyers was arrested November 3 and charged November 3 weekender

Lamariquis S. Huff, 32, Sterling Lane, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with probation violation

Joshua R. Johnson, 42, Dodge St, 42, was arrested November 2 back for court

Roddreqes L. Joiner, 38, Austin Ave, Griffin was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation

Alfred E. Jones, 63, Caddy Shack Ln, Greenville was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 weekender

Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested November 4 weekenders

Martha A. Knight, 58, Hwy 212 East, Monticello was arrested October 30 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and theft by deception

Jayden A. Landers, 17, Geiger St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Enrique S. Leal, 17, Highgate Trail, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Cornelius Lindsey, 74, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with court sentenced

Ryan C. Lovejoy, 41, Highway 212, Covington was arrested November 5 failure to appear

Gina C. Luxie, 45, Rasper Dr, Covington was arrested November 4 and charged with battery

De’Anthony O. Maddox, 22, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested October 31 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

Isabella A. McDaniel, 24, Fisher Mill Dr, McDonough was arrested and charged with failure to appear

Valerie M. Perkins, 32, Clark St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts

Christopher G. Phillips, 39, Highway 162, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with weekenders

Daron M. Presley, Flat Shoals, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with fleeing to elude a police officer, improper lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle, no proof of insurance and speeding

David M. Proctor, 53, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with owing, conduction chop shop, possession of firearm or knife commission certain, theft by receiving stolen property

David M. Proctor, 28, Kirkland Ct, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with owning or conducting chop shop, possession of firearm during commission, theft by receiving

Gabrielle M. Randolph, 20, Avondale Dr, Conyers was arrested November 3 court sentenced

Crespo M. Rangel, 50, Hidden Branches Way, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction

Lemandre R. Robertson, 43, Sterling Lake Ct, Covington was arrested November 1 court sentenced

Pedro Sanchez, 21, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested November 5 and charged with loitering or prowling

Rachard D. Saunders, 32, Beechwood, Newnan was arrested November 1 and charged with court sentenced

Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested November 3 and weekender

Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 3 weekenders

Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested November 3 weekender

Latarus L. Stanley, 33, Collier St, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Kahlil J. Stephenson, 30, Dinah Cir, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with dui and following too closely

Frankie Sutton, Jr, 46, Creek way Crossing, Smyrna was arrested October 31 and charged with probation violation

Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested November 3 and charged with weekender

Quentin R. Treadwell, 26, Rosewalk Dr, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Toni A. Truitt, 29, Robin Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with hold for another agency

Shavez D. Vasquez, 32, Hazelbrand Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Christiopher D. Veal, 26, Allen Memorial Dr, Milledgeville was arrested November 1 and charged with court sentenced

J’Hori R. Wade, 23, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers was arrested November 3 and charged with public drunkenness

Kewan J. Watson, 40, Avey St, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with criminal trespass

Pierre J. Williams, 23, Lamar Ln, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with probation violation

Anna C. Winting, 37, Johns View, Alpharetta was arrested November 4 court sentenced

Brian D. Wood, 39, VFW Dr, Watkinsville was arrested November 5 hold for another agency

Jamie G. Young, 41, Sanibel Ln, Smyrna was arrested October 31 and charged with theft by shoplifting





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michelle P. Arnold, Sr, 56, Homeless, Covington was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear

Dionte D. Alexander, 28, Mercer Ave, Akron, was arrested November 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Marcus D. Evans, 30, Wallace Rd, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Clifford B. Gibson, 49, Homeless was arrested November 1 and hold for another agency

Richard R. Holden, 39, Moores Ferry Rd, Plainville was arrested October 30 and charged with public drunkenness

Elizabeth L. Jenkinson, 27, Pine St, Atanta was arrested November 1 and charged with driving while license suspended

Carrero P. Medina, 26, Mountainview Dr, Covington was arrested October 30 and charged with dui and vehicle turning left

Jorge D. Moreno, 34, Shipp Cir, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, following too closely and suspended registration

Reeja C. Mitchell, 37, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested October 30 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Javonte D. Norfleet, 31, Huntcliff Pl, Covington was arrested October 31 and hold for another agency

Tykendra O. Pettiford, 20, Silver Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Donald J. Schellinger, 43, Homeless, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with disorderly conduct

Stoney L. Usher, 65, Puckett St, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with parole violation

Jalicia A. Warner, 30, Hicks Cir, Conyers was arrested November 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Clarence W. Williams, 56, Channing Chope Rd, Covington was arrested November 1 and charged with failure to appear





GEORGIA STATE PATROL

James E. Atkinson, 47, Andrews Rd, Aberdeen, MS was arrested November 2 and hold for another agency

Scott L. English, 51, Wildwood Rd, Social Circle was arrested November 5 and charged with dui, open container and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Donald W. Goods, 33, Ridgway Dr, Monroe was arrested November 2 and charged with failure to appear





PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rachel M. Crane, 37, Hwy 20 South was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

Patrick D. Spearman, 55, Fairview Chase, Covington was arrested November 3 and charged with held for another agency and no tail lights