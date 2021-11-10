Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 10, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Shane Calais Akin, 32, Morgan County Jail, Madison, was arrested November 3 and back for court and probation violation

Tyshawn James Bassett, 23, Granade Road, Conyers, was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Cynthia Ann Bell, 38, Liberty Church Rd, Monticello, was arrested November 8 and charged with probation violation

Donna Marie Blackstock, 51, North Shaerron, Loganville, was arrested November 8 on an incarceration order

Justin Bernard Brooks, 26, Claywill Circle, Monroe, was arrested November 8 back for court

Maurice Elliot Brown, 55, Stonecreek Parkway, Covington was arrested November 3 and court sentenced 10 days

Germaine L Burnett, 50, Scout Road, Covington, was arrested November 4 and charged with violate family violence order

Frank Cartright, 59, Larkspur Trail, Conyers, was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear

Brandon Thomas Catyb, 27, Towler Shoals, Loganville, was arrested November 5 and court sentenced 48 hours

Walter Laven Carter, 64, Morrow Drive, Social Circle, was arrested November 4 and charged with child molestation

Michael Albert Croak, 74, Oak Drive, Eustis, Florida, was arrested November 9 and charged with homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage

Thomas Wayne Crooms Jr., 50, Parr Farm Road, Covington, was arrested November 5 and charged with theft by taking

Den-Roy Suhroy Davis III, 37, Prospect Street, Orange, New Jersey, was arrested November 4 and charged with open container and pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs

Johntavious Quantez Gaither, 29, Hwy. 213, Newborn, was arrested November 4 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Kierra Lashawn Hall, 26, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington, was arrested November 8 and charged with aggravated assault

Bria Kathryn Ham, 17, Vireo Place, Covington, was arrested November 9 and charged with affray

Marian Roxanne Hadaway, 37, Campbell Road, Covington, was arrested November 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Bobby Monroe Herron, 44, Hannah St., Covington, was arrested November 3 and charged with probation violation

Asia Breanna Hyman, 21, Sterling Lane, Covington, was arrested November 8 and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless conduct

Travis Lee Johnson, 37, Lovers Lane, Covington, was arrested November 4 and charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, stalking an terroristic threats and acts

Holly Michelle King, 37, Elrod Ave., Jefferson, was arrested November 5 and held for other agency

Fredtriel Quannelius Locklin, 29, Walton County Jail, was arrested November 8 and back for court

Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, homeless, was arrested November 4 and charged with probation violation

John Tyler Mcelwaney, 44, Roscoe Davis Road, Monroe, was arrested November 4 and court sentence 24 hours

Arbie Arjarvis McKibben, 36, Sims Road, Covington, was arrested November 7 and charged with dui

Cameran D. Mcmillian, 20, Athens Highway, Jefferson, was arrested November 3 and charged with acquiring license plates for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, disobeying a traffic control device, fail to use correct signal, fail to stop at stop sign, fail to yield, false id document, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, passing on double yellow, passing w/o sufficient clearance, possession and use of drug related object, reckless driving, speeding, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway

Jason Dean Meadors, 34, Riverchase Circle, Conyers, was arrested November 5 and charged with carrying concealed weapon, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm

Dashoun Kharishakeem Mumford, 29, Adrian Circle, Conyers, was arrested November 8 back for court

Grace Ann Nelson, 60, Barrington Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested November 6 and charged with criminal trespass

Master Bernard Perry, 26, Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to stop at stop sign, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Daniel Kenneth Pittman, 32, homeless, was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation

Julie Jasmin Portillo, 17, Railside Drive, Covington, was arrested November 9 and charged with affray, carrying weapon in school zone

Christian Blade Reid, 24, Salem Kirk Road, Lithonia, was arrested November 9 and charged with probation violation

Andrew Scott Rogers, 39, Liberty Church Road, Monticello, was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear

Amy Christine Slaton, 33, The Falls Boulevard, Covington, was arrested November 6 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Matthew Daniel Smith, 31, Forest Road, Covington, was arrested November 5 and court sentenced 72 hours

Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 32, Chesterfield Court, Covington, was arrested November 9 and charged with criminal trespass

Nygel Jahquan Isaiah St. Jean, 17, Deep Spring, Covington, was arrested November 5 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of firearm or knife during commission, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years old, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharged of firearm within 50 yards of public highway

Sonya Jean Suter, 42, Heathersone Hollow, Covington, was arrested November 4 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officer

Tiffany Tiana Walker, 26, Perry St., Monroe, was arrested November 5 and court sentenced 24 hours

Dykeem Lynn Watson, 29, Mount Moriah Road, Auburn, was arrested November 4 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge

Kerry Marie Wright, 40, Cashew Court, Covington, was arrested November 8 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brianna Maree Black, 28, Settler Grove Road, Covington, was arrested November 9 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Brittany Renay Dee, 34, Hilton Way, Canton, was arrested November 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Dwight David Ford, 21, Sableshine Way, Conyers, was arrested November 7 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

James Zachery Williams, 41, Spilller Drive, Covington, was arrested November 7 and charged with dui, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kelby Jamire Williams, 20, Jefferies Road, Shady Dale, was arrested November 9 and failure to appear