Newton County Jail Log, June 30, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bryant Bernard Bailey, 37, Kensington Rd, Decatur, was arrested June 25 and charged with Back for court

Brandy Michelle Bell, 42, Waterford Drive, Jackson, was arrested June 28 and Court sentenced 30 days

Deanthony Sanchez Benton, 29, St. James, Conyers, was arrested June 24 Bond Revoked

Addison Termon Bogan, 29, Rockdale Co., Conyers, was arrested June 29 Back for court

Deanna Marie Brown, 30, Bridges Way, Covington, was arrested June 27 and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Kelly Regan Brown, 57, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Theft by shoplifting

Mike Yang Chen, 52, Terrance St, Rossville, was arrested June 25 and charged with Theft by taking

Nedra Diane Davis, 33, Hwy 142, Newborn, was arrested June27 and charged with Cruelty to Children, Reckless Conduct

Jamar Steed Stovall-Dejan, 40 Meadow Overlook, Covington, was arrested June 28 Superior Court bench warrant failure to appear

Teirra Tacore Eafford, 40, Shenandoah Ln, Covington, was arrested June 24 and charged with Veterans court hold

Justin Adam Fuller, 31, Nowell St, Monroe was arrested June 29 and court sentenced 60 days

Ronnie Allen Gray, 34, Andrew Ave, Winchester, was arrested June 25 and charged with Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Statutory Rape

Arbie Quintrell Hardeman, 44, Manor Oak Drive, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with Probation Violation

Chad Malik Harmon, 28, Turner Lake, Covington, was arrested June 25 and charged with Probation Violation

Donald NMN Jackson, 54, Chester Circle, Covington, was arrested June 27 and charged with Criminal damage to property

Justin Lee James, 38, Adams Street, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with Probation Violation

Codie Alexander Jeffares, 28, Deerfield Farm Rd, Monticello, was arrested June 29 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects and Possession of as Schedule I Controlled Substance

Drew Laron Johnson, 29, Rosemoore Drive, Covington, was arrested June 23 and charged with Aggravated Stalking, False Reports of a Crime, False Statement or Writing, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matters

Gregory Antonio Lackey, 37, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested June 24 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Damontre Rakeem McKinght, 23, Justin Ct, Covington, was arrested June 27 and charged with False Statement or Writing, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent Documents in Matter

Marlon Sheldon Oscar, Jr, 27, Hayes Circle, Rex, was arrested June 28 and charged with Probation Violation

Michael Dean Palmer, 47, Navajo Trl, Covington, was arrested June 25 and charged with Parole Violation

Correy Augustus Richard, 30, Bridgeway, Covington, was arrested June 26 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Khaleilee Natashe Joyelle Scott, 39, York Place, Decatur, was arrested June 24 and charged with Failure to Appear

Jahmar Austin Smith, 33, Bellemeade Drive, Marietta, was arrested June 24 and court sentenced

Marqual Adonis Smith, 33, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested June 29 and charged with Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charges, Possession of Fire Arm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation

Hiram Carey Stone, 44, White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested June 24 and charged Bond revoked

Bernard Andre White, 47, Pineneedle Drive, Covington, was arrested June 25 and charged with Probation Violation, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Matthew Neal Womack, 41, Pebble Point Drive, Loganville, was arrested June 25 and court sentenced 24 hours

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale, was arrested June 28 and charged with Contempt of court

Johnny Bernard Gibson, 40, Champion Drive, Covington, was arrested June 27 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Lonnie Field III, 46, Bridge Wood, Conyers, was arrested June 26 and charged with Abandonment of Certain Dangerous Drugs, Poisons or Controlled, Driving Without a License No License on File, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Marijuana-Possess Less Than 1 Ounce, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Schedule I

Christy Marie Law, 37, Pickens Rd, Covington, was arrested June 28 and charged with Contempt of court

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charles Oneal Brown, 57, Geiger Street, Covington, was arrested June 23 and held for parole

Terrell Tyrone Burns, 35, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested June 24 and charged with Probation Violation, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Jefferey Lynn George, 55, Homeless was arrested June 28 and charged with Parole Violation

Katy Ann Hess, 36, Capes Drive was arrested June 29 and charged with Criminal Trespass

David Lee Hudgins, 46, Holy Place, Canton, was arrested June 26 and held for other agency

Vincent John Pellegrini, 44, Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington, was arrested June 27 and Charged with Loitering or Prowling, Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation

Samantha Leann Smith, 40, Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested June 22 and charged with Drugs Not in Original Container, Possession of a Schedule Iv Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Probation Violation

Vincent Stephenson, 53, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington, was arrested June 27 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object.

Eddie Lee Stinson III, 25, Lakeside Trail, Covington, was arrested June 29 and charged with Failure to appear

MONROE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Allen Joshua Brown, 34, Rifle Range Rd, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested June 24 and Housed for other agency