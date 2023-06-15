Newton County Jail Log, June 15, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Alphonce O. Aboge, 39, Rosemoore Walk, Marietta was arrested June 9 weekender

Shevohn L. Barr, 40, Paper Creek Dr, Lawrenceville was arrested June 8 court sentenced

Michael R. Allen, 26, Homeless, was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation

Winston L. Andrews, Jr, 43, Fairway Ct, Conyers was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault

Erica D. Babcock, 26, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation

Kalisha D. Battle, 38, Cross Creek Dr, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with drug related object

Jacob L. Bee, 27, Harvest Cove, Decatur was arrested June 9 weekender

Derrick C. Brown, 34, South Clayton St, Lawrenceville was arrested June 9 and charged with weekender

James D. Brown, 40, Spring St, Covington was arrested June 9 weekenders

Oather L. Burroughs, 60, Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to appear

Kim L. Burtts, 51, Fieldstone, Covington was arrested June 11 probation violation

Eugene R. Cardoza, 41, Lake Lucinda Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with battery

Kenneth G. Carter, 35, Old Salem Rd, Conyers was arrested June 9 court sentenced

Rodriquez J. Choice, 29, Glen Abbey Cir, Fairburn was arrested June 11 and charged with dui

Dematriaa J. Cox, 31, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with back for court, probation violation

Brad A. Davis, 42, Clark St, Covington was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation

Joshua D. Duffell, 26, East Road, Covington was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault

Terry P. Duren, 43, Stewart Rd, Monroe was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation

Tamara T. Edwards, 18, Ridge Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Renardo K. Elliott, 37, Fairview Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Imana A. Ennis, 30, Pembrook Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and hold for another agency

Stephanie L. Flint, 37, Queens Cemetery Rd, Good Hope was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation

Jacob B. Freeman, 24, Ewing Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with criminal trespass

Roderick D. Gainey, 35, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested June 11 weekender

Henry Green, 52, Spring Lake Terrace, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats

Michael L. Gilstrap, 53, Heritage Way, Acworth was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation

Rubicel G. Gutierrez, 27, Pine Ridge, Conyers was arrested June 13 failure to appear

Harmony D. Huff, 40, Saddle Ln, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with hold for another agency

Carrie L. Hull, 60, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear and improper lane usage

Kendrick D. Hurst, 33, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested June 13 and charged with theft by taking

Tammarus S. Hurst, 35, Ivy St, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with public indecency and terroristic threats and acts

Antone J. Jackson, 32, Ruth St, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle w/ intent to commit theft

Nathaniel S. Johnson, 29, Hollywood Rd, Atlanta was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear

Reginald B. Jones, 55, Avery St, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with false imprisonment

Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia, Buford was arrested June 8 weekender

Rodriguez D. Knight, 36, Moury Ave, Atlanta was arrested June 7 and court sentenced

Dakota R. Lewis, 21, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with simple battery

Richard C. Malone, 57, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 weekender

Jolisa J. Merrick, 33, Field View Ln, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault

Isaac M. Mccallie, 19, Hardwood Dr, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

Trabis S. Mcgordon, 39, Carlton Trail, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation

Elijah B. Mcmonagle, 19, Rockdale Co, Conyers was arrested June 9 and charged with back for court

Mariah M. Mitchell, 42, Edgefield Ln, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with disorderly conduct

Rosaline P. Moody, 57, Avalon Way, Riverdale was arrested June 9 and court sentenced 34 hours

Kevin D. Moore, 38, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with violation family violence

Ricky J. Novak, 59, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and court sentenced 34 hours

Amber T. Pease, 38, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested June 9 weekender

Octavius L. Reynolds, 48, Mellow Ln, Rex was arrested June 13 hold for another agency

Dejerio R. Robinson, 36, Tempie Rd, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation

Eric D. Shy, 30, Cannon St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation

Jordan L. Smith, 23, Hwy 81, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation

Kendall S. Smith, 22, Corinth Newnan Rd, Hogansville was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to appear

Rondrikus Q. Starks, 34, Walton Co. Monroe was arrested June 13 back for court

Anthony S. Studiemyer, 28, Skidway Dr, Savannah was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation

Joseph G. Thomas, 20, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation

Alexis M. Williams, 22, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested June 7 and charged with contempt of court

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 25, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

Timothy L. Bell, 56, Sandy Creek Rd, Madison was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance

Robert T. Cook, 43, Petty St, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with driving while license suspended

Victoria E. Guay, 40, Old Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with criminal trespass

Alyssa J. Johnson, 25, 112th Street, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with theft by receiving and theft by shoplifting

Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with theft by taking

Jalik R. Moore, 26, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested June 12 held for another agency

Kerry J. Moten, 33, Colony Dr, Covington was arrested June 13 court sentenced 2 days

Michael J. Quillen, 36, Fairways Dr, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with battery

Stevens D. Smith, 45, Louise St, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with public drunk

Taneisha N. Smith, 25, West 48th St, Cleveland, OH was arrested June 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Carrie D. Taylor, 46, N Broad St, Porterdale was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation and public drunkenness

Mickie M. Ward, 42, Beal Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear

Alben L. Warren, 42, Homeless was arrested June 8 and charged with affray

Johnny E. Willis, 41, Mill Pond Rd, Newborn was arrested June 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Tony M. Wilson, 31, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with affray and battery

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Lauris A. Alexander, 31, Greenwood Cir, Oxford was arrested June 11 and charged with affixing tint to window or windshields, driving

Shawn M. Bryant, 38, Shiloh Rd, Seneca, SC was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, license to be carried & exhibited on demand and speeding

Robert W. Dinardo, 69, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Darius R. Frazier, 25, Matattan Pkwy, Decatur was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Tamaica L. Morrow, 27, Tanners Bridge was arrested June 10 and charged with dui, impeding traffic flow and speeding

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kelli L. Camp, 53, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested June 10 and charged with aggravated stalking and battery

Joey Jones, 43, Nelson Dr, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Terry K. Lynch, 52, Stalling St, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine w intent to distribute

Deangelo T. Robertson, 33, Poplar St, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

David L. Wells, 57, West View Dr, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine