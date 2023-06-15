Newton County Jail Log, June 15, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Alphonce O. Aboge, 39, Rosemoore Walk, Marietta was arrested June 9 weekender
Shevohn L. Barr, 40, Paper Creek Dr, Lawrenceville was arrested June 8 court sentenced
Michael R. Allen, 26, Homeless, was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation
Winston L. Andrews, Jr, 43, Fairway Ct, Conyers was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault
Erica D. Babcock, 26, Little Haynes Dr, Loganville was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation
Kalisha D. Battle, 38, Cross Creek Dr, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with drug related object
Jacob L. Bee, 27, Harvest Cove, Decatur was arrested June 9 weekender
Derrick C. Brown, 34, South Clayton St, Lawrenceville was arrested June 9 and charged with weekender
James D. Brown, 40, Spring St, Covington was arrested June 9 weekenders
Oather L. Burroughs, 60, Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to appear
Kim L. Burtts, 51, Fieldstone, Covington was arrested June 11 probation violation
Eugene R. Cardoza, 41, Lake Lucinda Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with battery
Kenneth G. Carter, 35, Old Salem Rd, Conyers was arrested June 9 court sentenced
Rodriquez J. Choice, 29, Glen Abbey Cir, Fairburn was arrested June 11 and charged with dui
Dematriaa J. Cox, 31, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with back for court, probation violation
Brad A. Davis, 42, Clark St, Covington was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation
Joshua D. Duffell, 26, East Road, Covington was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault
Terry P. Duren, 43, Stewart Rd, Monroe was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation
Tamara T. Edwards, 18, Ridge Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Renardo K. Elliott, 37, Fairview Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Imana A. Ennis, 30, Pembrook Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and hold for another agency
Stephanie L. Flint, 37, Queens Cemetery Rd, Good Hope was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation
Jacob B. Freeman, 24, Ewing Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with criminal trespass
Roderick D. Gainey, 35, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested June 11 weekender
Henry Green, 52, Spring Lake Terrace, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats
Michael L. Gilstrap, 53, Heritage Way, Acworth was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation
Rubicel G. Gutierrez, 27, Pine Ridge, Conyers was arrested June 13 failure to appear
Harmony D. Huff, 40, Saddle Ln, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with hold for another agency
Carrie L. Hull, 60, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear and improper lane usage
Kendrick D. Hurst, 33, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested June 13 and charged with theft by taking
Tammarus S. Hurst, 35, Ivy St, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with public indecency and terroristic threats and acts
Antone J. Jackson, 32, Ruth St, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle w/ intent to commit theft
Nathaniel S. Johnson, 29, Hollywood Rd, Atlanta was arrested June 7 and charged with failure to appear
Reginald B. Jones, 55, Avery St, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with false imprisonment
Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia, Buford was arrested June 8 weekender
Rodriguez D. Knight, 36, Moury Ave, Atlanta was arrested June 7 and court sentenced
Dakota R. Lewis, 21, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with simple battery
Richard C. Malone, 57, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 weekender
Jolisa J. Merrick, 33, Field View Ln, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault
Isaac M. Mccallie, 19, Hardwood Dr, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts
Trabis S. Mcgordon, 39, Carlton Trail, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with probation violation
Elijah B. Mcmonagle, 19, Rockdale Co, Conyers was arrested June 9 and charged with back for court
Mariah M. Mitchell, 42, Edgefield Ln, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with disorderly conduct
Rosaline P. Moody, 57, Avalon Way, Riverdale was arrested June 9 and court sentenced 34 hours
Kevin D. Moore, 38, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with violation family violence
Ricky J. Novak, 59, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and court sentenced 34 hours
Amber T. Pease, 38, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested June 9 weekender
Octavius L. Reynolds, 48, Mellow Ln, Rex was arrested June 13 hold for another agency
Dejerio R. Robinson, 36, Tempie Rd, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with probation violation
Eric D. Shy, 30, Cannon St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with probation violation
Jordan L. Smith, 23, Hwy 81, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation
Kendall S. Smith, 22, Corinth Newnan Rd, Hogansville was arrested June 13 and charged with failure to appear
Rondrikus Q. Starks, 34, Walton Co. Monroe was arrested June 13 back for court
Anthony S. Studiemyer, 28, Skidway Dr, Savannah was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation
Joseph G. Thomas, 20, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with probation violation
Alexis M. Williams, 22, Ivy St, Porterdale was arrested June 7 and charged with contempt of court
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 25, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
Timothy L. Bell, 56, Sandy Creek Rd, Madison was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance
Robert T. Cook, 43, Petty St, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with driving while license suspended
Victoria E. Guay, 40, Old Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with criminal trespass
Alyssa J. Johnson, 25, 112th Street, Covington was arrested June 7 and charged with theft by receiving and theft by shoplifting
Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with theft by taking
Jalik R. Moore, 26, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested June 12 held for another agency
Kerry J. Moten, 33, Colony Dr, Covington was arrested June 13 court sentenced 2 days
Michael J. Quillen, 36, Fairways Dr, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with battery
Stevens D. Smith, 45, Louise St, Covington was arrested June 13 and charged with public drunk
Taneisha N. Smith, 25, West 48th St, Cleveland, OH was arrested June 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Carrie D. Taylor, 46, N Broad St, Porterdale was arrested June 12 and charged with probation violation and public drunkenness
Mickie M. Ward, 42, Beal Rd, Covington was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to appear
Alben L. Warren, 42, Homeless was arrested June 8 and charged with affray
Johnny E. Willis, 41, Mill Pond Rd, Newborn was arrested June 13 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Tony M. Wilson, 31, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested June 8 and charged with affray and battery
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Lauris A. Alexander, 31, Greenwood Cir, Oxford was arrested June 11 and charged with affixing tint to window or windshields, driving
Shawn M. Bryant, 38, Shiloh Rd, Seneca, SC was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, license to be carried & exhibited on demand and speeding
Robert W. Dinardo, 69, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested June 11 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container
Darius R. Frazier, 25, Matattan Pkwy, Decatur was arrested June 11 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Tamaica L. Morrow, 27, Tanners Bridge was arrested June 10 and charged with dui, impeding traffic flow and speeding
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kelli L. Camp, 53, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested June 10 and charged with aggravated stalking and battery
Joey Jones, 43, Nelson Dr, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Terry K. Lynch, 52, Stalling St, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine w intent to distribute
Deangelo T. Robertson, 33, Poplar St, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
David L. Wells, 57, West View Dr, Covington was arrested June 10 and charged with possession of methamphetamine