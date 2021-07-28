Newton County Jail Log, July 28, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jamie Leigh Alpaugh, 39, South Main St, Jonesboro, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation
Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 30, Rosmary Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
Kela Roshelle Beavers, 33, Lacy Drive, Westland, Michigan, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Matthew Jacob Bringle, 56, Fairburn Rd, Douglasville, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation
Marquise Eugene Burks, 18, Valley Court, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with affray and battery
Victor Bernard Carter, 55, Athena Ln, Lithonia, was arrested July 25 and charged with family violation
Christopher William Chambless, 45, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford, was arrested July 21 and charged with theft by taking
Darcy Odell Clark, 28, Braden Rd, Maricopa, Arizona, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation
Alex Devon Crumbley, 22, Chamberlain St, Atlanta, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear
Grady James Davis, 48, Lackey St, Covington, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation
Reginald Jamal Fench, 45, Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear
Akil Michael Figures, 38, Clemente Ct, Mobile, Alabama, was arrested July 22 and charged with battery
Carey Anne Fitts, 44, Woodcrest Drive, Monroe, was arrested July 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Ki’mani Bremen Fletcher, 21, Montauk Place, Conyers, was arrested July 22 and charged with aggravated assault
Weslyn Deon Foster, 20, Spring Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Samantha Ashley Gavin, 17, Belmont Trail, Covington, was arrested July 23 and charged with battery
Cornell Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and held for other agency
Marcus Wendell Hall, Jr, 20, Bowdoin Drive, Augusta, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Ronald Fredrick Haygood, 54, River Close Drive, Decatur, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation
Cornethia Corshea Height, 29, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no seat belt, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
Bernardric Davonte Jackson, 18, Highway 138 SE, Conyers, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Dennis Adams Jones, 56, Whitehead Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation
Jabarri Tyauon Laing, 26, Landington Drive, Austell, was arrested July 23 and charged with aggravated assault, murder and pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Kevetta Rochelle Lemons, 28, Lamar Ln, Covington, was arrested July 23 criminal damage to property
Alexis Teshay Martin, 28, Pine Manor Ct, Atlanta, was arrested July 22 and held for other agencys
Robbin Leigh Martin, 57, Bethany Rd, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation
Joshua Ray Mayne, 20, Belmont Circle, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contempt of court and probation violation
Aric Jordan Nettles, 23, Forest Brook Drive, Covington, was arrested July 26 and held for other agency
Lester Lydell Norman, 54, Pink Street, Porterdale, was arrested July 24 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Tymeer Lamar Pierce, 24, Stone Mountain, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation
Jason Anthony Reid, 19, Deep Spring Way, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Miangel Phinette Revels, 30 Wood Haven Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation
Masika Milner Robinson, 38, Homestead Way, Covington, was arrested July 22 and court sentenced
Jawan Charles Rogers, 19, Valley Ct, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with affray and battery
Del’Rico Monte Shelling, 22, Stonebridge Park Cir, Lithonia, was arrested July 25 and charged with hit and run
Valenzia Vecole Shepard, 31, Lavista Rd, Atlanta, was arrested July 22 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts
Robert Charles Shirling, Jr, 47, Old Mill Rd, Ball Ground, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
Christopher Allen Solomon, 37, Second St, Winder, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
Jenny Marie Steward, 42, Arlington Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with criminal trespass
Brittany Nicole Vanderwater, 29, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Margaret Marie Watkins, 35, Wisteria Ln, Covington, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation
Brian Christopher Whitmire, 39, Oak Valley, Oxford, was arrested July 23 and court sentenced
Dennis Williams, 63, Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run, operation of vehicle w/o current plate/expired plate and removing or affixing plate w/ intent to conceal
Kevin Dequarious Williams, 23, Churchill Ct, Austell, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
Pennie Scruggs Williams, Arthurs Ln, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
Marcus Marquette Willis, 33, Maple Forge Drive, Athens, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Terry Louis Adams, 61, Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested July, 24 and charged with probation violation
Matthew Jamarcus Banner, 29, Glenn Rd, Conyers, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation
Destiny Dawn Brownlee, 24, Hill View Drive, Oxford, was arrested July 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Anthony Medgargrant Copeland, 35, Hazel Brand Rd, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Daijonn Lindell Cummings, 23, N Sterling Lakes, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of fire arm or knife during commission of commit certain
"John Doe," 20, Homeless was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Brandon James Hughes, 23, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 27 and charged with alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance
Sidney Laquas Jackson, 23, Carr Circle , Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with aggravated assault, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of fire arm or knife while trying to commit crimes
Alexis Denniece Jones, 18, Leah Stone Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
Tykeria N. Lewis, 29, Memorial Drive, Decatur, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation
Doranna Kay Mitchem, 43, Bakery Crossing, Loganville, was arrested July 24 and charged with disorderly conduct
Mark Ellis New, 44, Elear Way, Conyers, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation
Ramel Dereis Pires, 24, North Cliff St, Norwich, Connecticut, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain and aggravated assault
Tiemyer Antonio Smith, 32, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation
Jeremy Curtis Sparkman, 33, Leaf Stone Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, marijuana-possess less than 1oz., pimping and possession of methamphetamine
Eric Elijha Thomas, 47, Jackson St, Covington, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation
Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kayla Michelle Barnett, 23, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 21 and held for other agency
James Matthew Wright, 28, Jackson Rd, Porterdale, was arrested July 21 and charged with loitering or prowling, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine