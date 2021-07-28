Newton County Jail Log, July 28, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jamie Leigh Alpaugh, 39, South Main St, Jonesboro, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation

Beatriz Pedraza Arenas, 30, Rosmary Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

Kela Roshelle Beavers, 33, Lacy Drive, Westland, Michigan, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Matthew Jacob Bringle, 56, Fairburn Rd, Douglasville, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation

Marquise Eugene Burks, 18, Valley Court, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with affray and battery

Victor Bernard Carter, 55, Athena Ln, Lithonia, was arrested July 25 and charged with family violation

Christopher William Chambless, 45, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford, was arrested July 21 and charged with theft by taking

Darcy Odell Clark, 28, Braden Rd, Maricopa, Arizona, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation

Alex Devon Crumbley, 22, Chamberlain St, Atlanta, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear

Grady James Davis, 48, Lackey St, Covington, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation

Reginald Jamal Fench, 45, Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear

Akil Michael Figures, 38, Clemente Ct, Mobile, Alabama, was arrested July 22 and charged with battery

Carey Anne Fitts, 44, Woodcrest Drive, Monroe, was arrested July 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Ki’mani Bremen Fletcher, 21, Montauk Place, Conyers, was arrested July 22 and charged with aggravated assault

Weslyn Deon Foster, 20, Spring Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Samantha Ashley Gavin, 17, Belmont Trail, Covington, was arrested July 23 and charged with battery

Cornell Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and held for other agency

Marcus Wendell Hall, Jr, 20, Bowdoin Drive, Augusta, was arrested July 26 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Ronald Fredrick Haygood, 54, River Close Drive, Decatur, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation

Cornethia Corshea Height, 29, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no seat belt, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

Bernardric Davonte Jackson, 18, Highway 138 SE, Conyers, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Dennis Adams Jones, 56, Whitehead Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation

Jabarri Tyauon Laing, 26, Landington Drive, Austell, was arrested July 23 and charged with aggravated assault, murder and pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Kevetta Rochelle Lemons, 28, Lamar Ln, Covington, was arrested July 23 criminal damage to property

Alexis Teshay Martin, 28, Pine Manor Ct, Atlanta, was arrested July 22 and held for other agencys

Robbin Leigh Martin, 57, Bethany Rd, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with probation violation

Joshua Ray Mayne, 20, Belmont Circle, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with contempt of court and probation violation

Aric Jordan Nettles, 23, Forest Brook Drive, Covington, was arrested July 26 and held for other agency

Lester Lydell Norman, 54, Pink Street, Porterdale, was arrested July 24 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Tymeer Lamar Pierce, 24, Stone Mountain, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation

Jason Anthony Reid, 19, Deep Spring Way, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Miangel Phinette Revels, 30 Wood Haven Drive, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation

Masika Milner Robinson, 38, Homestead Way, Covington, was arrested July 22 and court sentenced

Jawan Charles Rogers, 19, Valley Ct, Covington, was arrested July 21 and charged with affray and battery

Del’Rico Monte Shelling, 22, Stonebridge Park Cir, Lithonia, was arrested July 25 and charged with hit and run

Valenzia Vecole Shepard, 31, Lavista Rd, Atlanta, was arrested July 22 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts

Robert Charles Shirling, Jr, 47, Old Mill Rd, Ball Ground, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

Christopher Allen Solomon, 37, Second St, Winder, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

Jenny Marie Steward, 42, Arlington Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with criminal trespass

Brittany Nicole Vanderwater, 29, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Margaret Marie Watkins, 35, Wisteria Ln, Covington, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation

Brian Christopher Whitmire, 39, Oak Valley, Oxford, was arrested July 23 and court sentenced

Dennis Williams, 63, Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run, operation of vehicle w/o current plate/expired plate and removing or affixing plate w/ intent to conceal

Kevin Dequarious Williams, 23, Churchill Ct, Austell, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

Pennie Scruggs Williams, Arthurs Ln, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Marcus Marquette Willis, 33, Maple Forge Drive, Athens, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Terry Louis Adams, 61, Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested July, 24 and charged with probation violation

Matthew Jamarcus Banner, 29, Glenn Rd, Conyers, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation

Destiny Dawn Brownlee, 24, Hill View Drive, Oxford, was arrested July 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Anthony Medgargrant Copeland, 35, Hazel Brand Rd, Covington, was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Daijonn Lindell Cummings, 23, N Sterling Lakes, Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of fire arm or knife during commission of commit certain

"John Doe," 20, Homeless was arrested July 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Brandon James Hughes, 23, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 27 and charged with alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance

Sidney Laquas Jackson, 23, Carr Circle , Covington, was arrested July 24 and charged with aggravated assault, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of fire arm or knife while trying to commit crimes

Alexis Denniece Jones, 18, Leah Stone Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer

Tykeria N. Lewis, 29, Memorial Drive, Decatur, was arrested July 23 and charged with probation violation

Doranna Kay Mitchem, 43, Bakery Crossing, Loganville, was arrested July 24 and charged with disorderly conduct

Mark Ellis New, 44, Elear Way, Conyers, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation

Ramel Dereis Pires, 24, North Cliff St, Norwich, Connecticut, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain and aggravated assault

Tiemyer Antonio Smith, 32, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with probation violation

Jeremy Curtis Sparkman, 33, Leaf Stone Drive, Covington, was arrested July 25 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, marijuana-possess less than 1oz., pimping and possession of methamphetamine

Eric Elijha Thomas, 47, Jackson St, Covington, was arrested July 26 and charged with probation violation

Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested July 22 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kayla Michelle Barnett, 23, Lang Rd, Covington, was arrested July 21 and held for other agency

James Matthew Wright, 28, Jackson Rd, Porterdale, was arrested July 21 and charged with loitering or prowling, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine