Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 26, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

William A. Baugh, III, 43, Colony Drive, Covington, was arrested January 20 and court sentenced

Matthew D. Boswell, 41, Broad St, Porterdale, was arrested January 25 and charged with parole violation

Tyrease A. Brown, 21, Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested January 20 and charged with failure to yield right of way and homicide by vehicle

Taylor A. Boyd, 17, McCart Circle, Covington, was arrested January 20 and charged with possession wid/sell visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit

Luke S. Brown, 28, Trotters Walk, Covington, was arrested January 25 and charged with stalking

Daniel I. Campbell, 42, Country Club Trail, Toccoa, was arrested January 25 and charged with probation violation

Garth A. Cole, 56, Pebble Brooke Court, Covington, was arrested January 23 and charged with discharged of gun or pistol, theft by taking

William M. Dempsey, 32, Dawsonville, was arrested January 25 and charged with reckless conduct

Alfred E. Jones, 51, Hidden Pines, Covington, was arrested January 24 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Michael K. Kellam, 47, West Austin Road, Decatur, was arrested January 19 and charged with battery, false imprisonment and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call

Cameron G. Kemp, 28, Avonlea Drive, Covington, was arrested January 20 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property

Brandon J. Lackey, 30, Meadow Wood Drive, Covington, was arrested January 21 and charged with aggravated stalking

Michael L. Miller, 38, Princeton Way, Covington, was arrested January 25 and charged with criminal damage to property and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz

Rondriko K. Mohone, 39, Country Creek Road, Newborn, was arrested January 20 and charged with create/etc or possess wid/sell visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit

Kevin L, Teems, 31, Dorsen Court, Cumming, was arrested January 21 and charged with probation violation

T’Andre M. Walker, 25, Sugar Maple Lane, Conyers, was arrested January 24 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful to come inside guard line to deliver to inmate a controlled substance

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Geanna M. Alexander, 32, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested January 25 and held for other agency

Lattrice N. Bennett, 21, Hollywood Road, Atlanta, was arrested January 20 and held for other agency

John L. Castro, 54, Washington St, Covington, was arrested January 19 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property

Michael W. Clegg, 53, Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested January 21 and charged with simple assault

Wayne D. Williams III, 31, S. Links Drive, Covington, was arrested January 22 and charged with passing on solid yellow line and possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Rodricques T. Wise, 35, Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested January 22 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and transport of a firearm by convicted felon