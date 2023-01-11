Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 11, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Charles Bailey, 52, Hunt Mill Circle, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation

Thomas A. Ballard, 40, North Mall, Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested January 4 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Justin E. Baptiste, 17, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with child molestation incest

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekender

Victor D. Belcher, 41, Fellowship Rd, Monticello was arrested January 8 and charged with probation violation

Donna L. Bowles, 61, Five Oaks, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with probation violation

Leon Z. Brown, 19, Hazel brand was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI, improper land usage and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Justin J. Burnam, 29, Harris Dr, Fort Valley was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation

Brandon N. Cash, 22, Huntington Pl, Covington was arrested January 4 simple battery

Travis F. Chester, 35, Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia was arrested January 4 and charged with back for court

Nickolous F. Clarke, 32, Town Square Dr, McDonough was arrested January 10 and charged with theft by deception

Pokey D. Daniels, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with probation violation

Frances W. Darity, 42, High Point Forest Dr, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with reckless conduct and sexual assault

Ethan K. Decosse, 18, Huntington Pl, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with simple battery

Dawn D. Dewalt, 39, Wedgewood Cir, Conyers was arrested January 6 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft

Calvin D. Dixon, 46, Fieldstone Dr, Conyers was arrested January 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage

Joshua D. Duncan, 46, Walton Co. Jail was arrested January 10 back for court

Devin A. Earnest, 27, Dixon Rd, Rutledge was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI, open container, suspended

Urbano Escobar, 32, Mountain Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested January 6 weekender

Bobby C. Evans, Jr, 40, Jackson was arrested January 5 back for court

Geoffery M. Fryer, 24, Stoneview Terrace, Covington was arrested January 9 and theft by taking

Deantay M. Givens, 42, South Barton Dr, Augusta was arrested January 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, duty to report accident, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate

Cortez J. Green, 21, Bridge Way, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation

Willie G. Green, 82, Sears Rd, Covington was arrested January 4 and court sentenced

Justin C. Grier, 30, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with following to closely, hit and run

Joshua W. Gower, 31, Lott St, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation

Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested January 6 weekenders

Brennen D. Heffner, 36, Bayberry Way, Conyers was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery

Timothy A. Henderson, 62, Ivy St, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with probation violation

Shaliyah A. Jackson, 20, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting

Tonya L. Johnston, 38, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jharis D. Jones, 35, Mills Landing, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekenders

Robbie A. Kay, 49, Riverside St, Franklin, Illinois, was arrested January 6 and charged with criminal trespass

Billy R. Kell, 28, Blue Herron, Monticello was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation

Shaun B. Luckie, 19, Queensland Ln Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery

Fredy K. Martinez, 23, Heaton Place Trail, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with theft by taking

Lisa L. Mcnutt, 62, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with theft by conversion

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 weekender

Toddrick V. Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Demario A. Morgan, 35, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation

Reginald L. Perry, 36, Tara Way, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with damaging, injuring of public utility, failure to appear, probation violation and theft of service

Logan D. Price, 53, Berkshire Pass, Covington was arrested January 10 revoked bond

John A. Pulliam, 52, Stewart Hollow, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with simple battery

Aijhanae D. Riddick, 21, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested January 4 and back for court

Zachery A. Rose, 32, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested January 9 hold for another agency

David K. Sanson, III, 24, Hamilton View, Dacula was arrested January 9 and charged with probation violation

Jason L. Shelley, 35, Falcon St, Brunswick was arrested January 5 and charged with identity theft fraud when using indent information

Willie M. Sims, 55, Morgan Run Trail, Buford was arrested January 7 weekender

Ronterius G. Spear, 18, Jefferson Village Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, reckless driving and speeding

Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested January 6 weekender

John W. Stone, 46, Cochran Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with court sentenced, DUI

Eric E. Thomas, 49, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation

Leasia N. Watts, 26, Cardinal Ct, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with no proof of current rabies vaccination

Tiffany T. Walker, 28, Walton Co. was arrested January 6 back for court

Corey A. Weaver, 37, Oak Wood Cir, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekender

Aamir T. Wilson, 25, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested January 9 and driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Tonishia L. Wilson, 30, Holmen Ct, Covington was arrested January 10 back for court

Christopher W. Young, 24, Capeton Ct, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with hit and run

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michaelia D. Anderson, 40, Winslow Crossing, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with giving false name, address or birthday, identity fraud, improper passing and meaning to traffic signals

Jeremy T. Bennett, 34, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with disorderly conduct

Curtis C. Clark, 57, Falls Blvd, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with criminal trespass and probation violation

Johnny D. Farley, 62, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Kenyon J. Freeman, 21, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with battery

Carlos E. Gabriel, 17, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Marcellus A. Langley, 46, Wellstone Pl, Covington was arrested January 7 and charged with driving w/o valid license and stop signs and yield signs

Reeja C. Mitchell, 36, Rainbow Shelter, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with criminal trespass

Kenneth A. Parrish, 35, Arthurs Ln, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Belinda A. Ross, 56, Post Rd, Shady dale was arrested January 7 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Linda Warren, 52, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining and DUI

Brodrique R. Woods, 29, West Herring, Oxford was arrested January 4 and charged with probation violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Tyler A. Griffith, 29, Griffin Ln, Covington was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI and speeding

Gary A. Peck, 61, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with DUI

Shaheed K. Peterson-Petty, 28, Riverchase Circle was arrested January 8 and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage and possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance

ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

George W. Levett, 27, Milstead Ave, Conyers was arrested January 6 and held for another agency

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anthony W. Barrow, 51, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding 10-14 over and unlawful use of license