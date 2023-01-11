Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 11, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Charles Bailey, 52, Hunt Mill Circle, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation
Thomas A. Ballard, 40, North Mall, Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested January 4 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Justin E. Baptiste, 17, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with child molestation incest
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekender
Victor D. Belcher, 41, Fellowship Rd, Monticello was arrested January 8 and charged with probation violation
Donna L. Bowles, 61, Five Oaks, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with probation violation
Leon Z. Brown, 19, Hazel brand was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI, improper land usage and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.
Justin J. Burnam, 29, Harris Dr, Fort Valley was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation
Brandon N. Cash, 22, Huntington Pl, Covington was arrested January 4 simple battery
Travis F. Chester, 35, Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia was arrested January 4 and charged with back for court
Nickolous F. Clarke, 32, Town Square Dr, McDonough was arrested January 10 and charged with theft by deception
Pokey D. Daniels, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with probation violation
Frances W. Darity, 42, High Point Forest Dr, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with reckless conduct and sexual assault
Ethan K. Decosse, 18, Huntington Pl, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with simple battery
Dawn D. Dewalt, 39, Wedgewood Cir, Conyers was arrested January 6 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft
Calvin D. Dixon, 46, Fieldstone Dr, Conyers was arrested January 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage
Joshua D. Duncan, 46, Walton Co. Jail was arrested January 10 back for court
Devin A. Earnest, 27, Dixon Rd, Rutledge was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI, open container, suspended
Urbano Escobar, 32, Mountain Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested January 6 weekender
Bobby C. Evans, Jr, 40, Jackson was arrested January 5 back for court
Geoffery M. Fryer, 24, Stoneview Terrace, Covington was arrested January 9 and theft by taking
Deantay M. Givens, 42, South Barton Dr, Augusta was arrested January 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, duty to report accident, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate
Cortez J. Green, 21, Bridge Way, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation
Willie G. Green, 82, Sears Rd, Covington was arrested January 4 and court sentenced
Justin C. Grier, 30, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with following to closely, hit and run
Joshua W. Gower, 31, Lott St, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation
Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested January 6 weekenders
Brennen D. Heffner, 36, Bayberry Way, Conyers was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery
Timothy A. Henderson, 62, Ivy St, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with probation violation
Shaliyah A. Jackson, 20, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting
Tonya L. Johnston, 38, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jharis D. Jones, 35, Mills Landing, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekenders
Robbie A. Kay, 49, Riverside St, Franklin, Illinois, was arrested January 6 and charged with criminal trespass
Billy R. Kell, 28, Blue Herron, Monticello was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation
Shaun B. Luckie, 19, Queensland Ln Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with simple battery
Fredy K. Martinez, 23, Heaton Place Trail, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with theft by taking
Lisa L. Mcnutt, 62, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with theft by conversion
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 weekender
Toddrick V. Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Demario A. Morgan, 35, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with probation violation
Reginald L. Perry, 36, Tara Way, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with damaging, injuring of public utility, failure to appear, probation violation and theft of service
Logan D. Price, 53, Berkshire Pass, Covington was arrested January 10 revoked bond
John A. Pulliam, 52, Stewart Hollow, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with simple battery
Aijhanae D. Riddick, 21, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested January 4 and back for court
Zachery A. Rose, 32, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested January 9 hold for another agency
David K. Sanson, III, 24, Hamilton View, Dacula was arrested January 9 and charged with probation violation
Jason L. Shelley, 35, Falcon St, Brunswick was arrested January 5 and charged with identity theft fraud when using indent information
Willie M. Sims, 55, Morgan Run Trail, Buford was arrested January 7 weekender
Ronterius G. Spear, 18, Jefferson Village Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, reckless driving and speeding
Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Lindsey Dr, Decatur was arrested January 6 weekender
John W. Stone, 46, Cochran Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with court sentenced, DUI
Eric E. Thomas, 49, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with probation violation
Leasia N. Watts, 26, Cardinal Ct, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with no proof of current rabies vaccination
Tiffany T. Walker, 28, Walton Co. was arrested January 6 back for court
Corey A. Weaver, 37, Oak Wood Cir, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with weekender
Aamir T. Wilson, 25, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested January 9 and driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Tonishia L. Wilson, 30, Holmen Ct, Covington was arrested January 10 back for court
Christopher W. Young, 24, Capeton Ct, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with hit and run
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michaelia D. Anderson, 40, Winslow Crossing, Covington was arrested January 5 and charged with giving false name, address or birthday, identity fraud, improper passing and meaning to traffic signals
Jeremy T. Bennett, 34, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with disorderly conduct
Curtis C. Clark, 57, Falls Blvd, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with criminal trespass and probation violation
Johnny D. Farley, 62, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Kenyon J. Freeman, 21, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 4 and charged with battery
Carlos E. Gabriel, 17, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Marcellus A. Langley, 46, Wellstone Pl, Covington was arrested January 7 and charged with driving w/o valid license and stop signs and yield signs
Reeja C. Mitchell, 36, Rainbow Shelter, Covington was arrested January 10 and charged with criminal trespass
Kenneth A. Parrish, 35, Arthurs Ln, Covington was arrested January 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Belinda A. Ross, 56, Post Rd, Shady dale was arrested January 7 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Linda Warren, 52, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested January 8 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining and DUI
Brodrique R. Woods, 29, West Herring, Oxford was arrested January 4 and charged with probation violation
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Tyler A. Griffith, 29, Griffin Ln, Covington was arrested January 7 and charged with DUI and speeding
Gary A. Peck, 61, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested January 9 and charged with DUI
Shaheed K. Peterson-Petty, 28, Riverchase Circle was arrested January 8 and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage and possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance
ROCKDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
George W. Levett, 27, Milstead Ave, Conyers was arrested January 6 and held for another agency
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Anthony W. Barrow, 51, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested January 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding 10-14 over and unlawful use of license