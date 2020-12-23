Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 23, 2020

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bruce Edmond Greene, 61, 111 George St., Oxford, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with battery, possession of methamphetamine.

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Gary Barnard Brantley, 23, 6210 Avery St., Covington, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, DUI, improper lane usage, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Travis Sentail Clemons, 40, 130 Clemons Road, Hillborough, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, Marijuana less than 1oz, Probation violation. Reckless driving.

Lindsey Leah Glenn, 25, 35 Runabout Lane, Savannah, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drug (heroin), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Marquavion Antonius Grier, 38, 9145 Bent Pine Court, Covington, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery

Chelsea Patrice Howard, 28, 6746 Timber East Drive, Lithonia, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Joe Brown Lester, Jr, 57, 1795 Bryant Road, Oxford, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with probation violation.

Darren Salter, 54, 10426 Magnolia Heights, Covington, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Jason Lee Schrimsher, 44, 1581 Cherry Hill Lane, Conyers, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking.

Christopher Michael Sucher, 25, 8118 Moon Circle, Covington, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with battery.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE



Karen Lynn Anders, 40, 154 Brushwood Drive, Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with probation violation.



Darryl Orlando Baker, 54, 375 Christian Woods Drive, Conyers, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with criminal damage to property.

Easton George Barrett, 30, 2720 Kinslow Ridge SE, Conyers, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

Daniel Jason Brown, 26, 3534 Irvin Drive, Loganville, was court sentenced Dec. 18.

Stephen John Burke, 47, 101 East Macedonia Church, Covington, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with battery.

Larry Granger Christmas, 36, 6720 Bostwick Hwy., Bostwick, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with probation violation.

Akilah Natifah Clarke, 39, 2011 Gwinnett Station Circle, Tucker, was arrested Dec. 16 held for other agency.

Chadwick William Cook, 46, 84 Runner Road, Monticello, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with parole violation, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, sale of methamphetamine.

Markelle Tilon Cromartie, 25, 45 Springfield Drive, Covington, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with home invasion, terroristic threats and acts

Samuel Medina Contreras, 30, 32904 2nd Place, Federal Way, Washington, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Otis Saykwae Edwards, 30, 2600 Riverwood Lane, Roswell, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Robert Steven Fleming, 47, 615 County Line Road, Covington, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with violate family violence order.

Charlie Morris Jester, 65, 250 Capton Court, Covington, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage.

Deshawn Larry Grayson, 21, 395 Linkmere Lane, Covington, was court sentenced on Dec. 18.

Tashee Marie James, 31, 594 Lincolnwood Lane, Acworth, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Demetris Roshuan Marshall, 44, 55 Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with probation violation.

Christian Medina, 28, 390 Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with DUI, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, improper lane usage. Open container.

Jonathan Olivero Medina, 26, 585 Brashay Drive, Covington, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with battery.

Devon Scott Pace, 22, 212 Calibere Brooke Way, Smyrna, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Kenneth Earl Price Jr., 29, 3207 Chestnut Drive, Atlanta, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with probation violation.

Elizabeth Ann Smith, 26, 337 Dove Road, Oxford, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with failure to appear, probation violation.

Robbie Jarrod Smith, 36, Jackson State Prison, Jackson, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crime, theft by conversion, trafficking in morphine opium, heroin or marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drug, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Xavier Jamar Thomas, 31, 1313 Electric Lane, Cassatt, South Carolina, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with probation violation.

Michael Anthony Tucker, 25, 185 Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was court sentenced Dec. 22.

Clayton Daniel Weakley, 33, 50 Neely Hammonds Road, Covington, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with probation violation.

Phillip Edward Womack, 56, 30 Hunter Trace, Covington, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with aggravated battery.



