Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 20, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Hilary A. Adams, 37, Butler Bridge, Dr, McDonough was arrested December 12 and charged with hold for another agency
Gordon C. Appling, 53, Rachwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with parole violation
Tavoris J. Berry, 35, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 15 weekender
Kayla M. Bone, 34, Dail Mill, Covington was arrested December 13 and charged with theft by taking
Jaylen D. Brown, 18, Foxglove Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with criminal trespass
Jordan E. Brown, 23, East 2nd, Little Rock was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation
Rabecca M. Carter, 34 Airport Rd was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation
Chaunequka L. Conley, 36, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Xavier E. Coissiere, 23, Long creek Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with unauthorized discharged of firearms
Cole A. Crawford, 30, Wellstone Pl, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with financial transaction, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, identity theft, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property
Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested December 15 weekender
Danny J. Daniel, 20, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation
Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested December 15 and charged with weekender
James B. Duke, 44, White Brich Dr, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with battery cruelty to children
Orlando D. Durham, 34, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase or sale of marijuana
Kela D. Edwards, 45, Timber Trail, Douglasville was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation
Martin A. Farrow, 37, Bramble Bush Trl, was arrested December 13 hold for other agency Dekalb co.
Noble A. Gibson, 20, Grover Turner, McDonough was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or elude a police officer and speeding
Xavier Z. Gordon, 22, Brook Lake ln, Douglasville was arrested December 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Shawn N. Gooding, 44, Oak Lake, Conyers was arrested December 13 hold for another agency
Kendrick M. Harris, 33, Kenilworth Dr, Atlanta was arrested December 12 and charged with failure to appear
Robert J. Hartley, 33, Galloway Rd, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Santiago G. Herrera, 47, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested December 15 weekenders
Stephanie N. Hicks, 35, Redbud Ln, Jonesboro was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer L. Johnson, 36, Old Concord, Covington was arrested December 11 and back for court
Tavarius R. Johnston, 32, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Kenji L. Jones, 21, Summer Ln, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts
Danny S. Jones, 24, Waldrop Hill, Decatur was arrested December 15 and charged with driving while license suspended
Gary L. Keller, Jr, 42, Tucker mill Ct, Conyers was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation
Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 16 weekender
Jason B. Klinger, 39, Jackson St was arrested December 12 and charged with back for court
Teresa L. Knight, 46, Oxford North, Oxford was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation
Tory L. Lindsey, 29, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with failure to appear
Jermaine A. Lopez, 39, First Ave, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with failure to appear
Rashea D. Martin, 20, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with disorderly conduct
Michael P. McMahon, 36, Center way South, Birmingham, AL was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation
Charles W. Myers, 26, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested December 12 hold for another agency
John A. Parkers, 41, Pikesville Rd, Locust Grove, was arrested December 11 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Zapula S. Reeves, 17, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with battery
Kamari K. Riley, 24, Trelawney Pl, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery
Felix F. Saylor, 52, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with discharged firearm while under influence, reckless conduct and simple assault
Joseph P. Seay, 18, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with court sentenced
Ronterius G. Spear, 19, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested December 12 court sentenced
Kalisha N. Stephens, 34, Sycamore Dr, Conyers was arrested December 17 harassing phone calls, probation violation
Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested December 15 weekenders
Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested December 15 weekender
Maxine R. Tolen, 53, Cinnamon Oak, Covington was arrested December 14 hold for court
Malquan D. Waithe, 30, Meadow ridge Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with criminal trespass and entering automobile
Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 16 weekender
Semaj M. Williams, 17, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with simple battery
Vincent J. Williamson, 30, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation
Zikeriyah J. Willis, 17, Vinyard Dr, Athens was arrested December 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Michael G. Wilson, 39, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with criminal trespass
Cortavian L. Winston, 20, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with improper lane usage and reckless driving
Belinda C. Wyche, 35, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with aggravated stalking
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dekayla J. Anderson, 19, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with battery
Jarome M. Fowler, 44, Garden View Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested December 13 and charged with dui and no proof of insurance
Cristina H. Garcia, 45, Tall Oaks, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Jahir I. Hernandez, 20, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and u turns
Felicia Y. Jackson, 55, Usher Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Edna R. King, 44, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with brake lights and turn signals, driving while license suspended, giving false name, address and birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, removing or affixing license plate
Sonja P. Lundy, 49, West Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation
Tiara M. Morris, 29, Barclay St, Hephzibah was arrested December 13 and charged with driving while license suspended
Fernando P. Samuel, 36, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with public drunkenness
Jeffery D. Sharpe, 26, Eastwyck Cir, Decatur was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Marqual A. Smith, 36, Craines View, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz, open container and possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Elvis M. Sotome, 24, Jeanette Ct, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Hollis E. Thomas, 33, Bandy wood Way, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Shendora Thomas, 54, Hardwood Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested December 15 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Russell L. Waiters, 53, Lake Rd, McDonough was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation
Michael G. Walden, 34, Alcovy Way, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with parole violation and public drunkenness
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Ebony D. Dillahunt, 49, Trevers Lake, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended
David F. Millwood, 57, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane, no seat belt
Maurice G. Murray, 55, Steeple Way, Decatur was arrested December 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Barnard J. White, 39, Austin Terr, Porterdale was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency
JASPER CO. SHERIFF OFFICE
Donald L. Pope, 69, Miss Road, Monticello was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency