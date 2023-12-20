Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 20, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Hilary A. Adams, 37, Butler Bridge, Dr, McDonough was arrested December 12 and charged with hold for another agency

Gordon C. Appling, 53, Rachwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with parole violation

Tavoris J. Berry, 35, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 15 weekender

Kayla M. Bone, 34, Dail Mill, Covington was arrested December 13 and charged with theft by taking

Jaylen D. Brown, 18, Foxglove Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with criminal trespass

Jordan E. Brown, 23, East 2nd, Little Rock was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation

Rabecca M. Carter, 34 Airport Rd was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Chaunequka L. Conley, 36, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Xavier E. Coissiere, 23, Long creek Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with unauthorized discharged of firearms

Cole A. Crawford, 30, Wellstone Pl, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with financial transaction, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, identity theft, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property

Nathan A. Crowe, 39, Breezewood Dr, Monroe was arrested December 15 weekender

Danny J. Daniel, 20, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation

Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested December 15 and charged with weekender

James B. Duke, 44, White Brich Dr, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with battery cruelty to children

Orlando D. Durham, 34, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase or sale of marijuana

Kela D. Edwards, 45, Timber Trail, Douglasville was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Martin A. Farrow, 37, Bramble Bush Trl, was arrested December 13 hold for other agency Dekalb co.

Noble A. Gibson, 20, Grover Turner, McDonough was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing or elude a police officer and speeding

Xavier Z. Gordon, 22, Brook Lake ln, Douglasville was arrested December 16 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Shawn N. Gooding, 44, Oak Lake, Conyers was arrested December 13 hold for another agency

Kendrick M. Harris, 33, Kenilworth Dr, Atlanta was arrested December 12 and charged with failure to appear

Robert J. Hartley, 33, Galloway Rd, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Santiago G. Herrera, 47, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested December 15 weekenders

Stephanie N. Hicks, 35, Redbud Ln, Jonesboro was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer L. Johnson, 36, Old Concord, Covington was arrested December 11 and back for court

Tavarius R. Johnston, 32, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Kenji L. Jones, 21, Summer Ln, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts

Danny S. Jones, 24, Waldrop Hill, Decatur was arrested December 15 and charged with driving while license suspended

Gary L. Keller, Jr, 42, Tucker mill Ct, Conyers was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation

Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 16 weekender

Jason B. Klinger, 39, Jackson St was arrested December 12 and charged with back for court

Teresa L. Knight, 46, Oxford North, Oxford was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation

Tory L. Lindsey, 29, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with failure to appear

Jermaine A. Lopez, 39, First Ave, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with failure to appear

Rashea D. Martin, 20, Greenway Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with disorderly conduct

Michael P. McMahon, 36, Center way South, Birmingham, AL was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Charles W. Myers, 26, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested December 12 hold for another agency

John A. Parkers, 41, Pikesville Rd, Locust Grove, was arrested December 11 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Zapula S. Reeves, 17, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with battery

Kamari K. Riley, 24, Trelawney Pl, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with battery

Felix F. Saylor, 52, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with discharged firearm while under influence, reckless conduct and simple assault

Joseph P. Seay, 18, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with court sentenced

Ronterius G. Spear, 19, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested December 12 court sentenced

Kalisha N. Stephens, 34, Sycamore Dr, Conyers was arrested December 17 harassing phone calls, probation violation

Cameron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested December 15 weekenders

Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested December 15 weekender

Maxine R. Tolen, 53, Cinnamon Oak, Covington was arrested December 14 hold for court

Malquan D. Waithe, 30, Meadow ridge Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with criminal trespass and entering automobile

Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 16 weekender

Semaj M. Williams, 17, Wisteria Blvd, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with simple battery

Vincent J. Williamson, 30, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation

Zikeriyah J. Willis, 17, Vinyard Dr, Athens was arrested December 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Michael G. Wilson, 39, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with criminal trespass

Cortavian L. Winston, 20, Piper Rd, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with improper lane usage and reckless driving

Belinda C. Wyche, 35, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with aggravated stalking





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dekayla J. Anderson, 19, Westview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with battery

Jarome M. Fowler, 44, Garden View Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested December 13 and charged with dui and no proof of insurance

Cristina H. Garcia, 45, Tall Oaks, Conyers was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Jahir I. Hernandez, 20, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested December 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and u turns

Felicia Y. Jackson, 55, Usher Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Edna R. King, 44, Kinnett Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with brake lights and turn signals, driving while license suspended, giving false name, address and birthdate, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, removing or affixing license plate

Sonja P. Lundy, 49, West Dr, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation

Tiara M. Morris, 29, Barclay St, Hephzibah was arrested December 13 and charged with driving while license suspended

Fernando P. Samuel, 36, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with public drunkenness

Jeffery D. Sharpe, 26, Eastwyck Cir, Decatur was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Marqual A. Smith, 36, Craines View, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz, open container and possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Elvis M. Sotome, 24, Jeanette Ct, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Hollis E. Thomas, 33, Bandy wood Way, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Shendora Thomas, 54, Hardwood Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested December 15 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Russell L. Waiters, 53, Lake Rd, McDonough was arrested December 12 and charged with probation violation

Michael G. Walden, 34, Alcovy Way, Covington was arrested December 11 and charged with parole violation and public drunkenness

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Ebony D. Dillahunt, 49, Trevers Lake, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended

David F. Millwood, 57, Danielle Dr, Oxford was arrested December 17 and charged with dui, improper lane, no seat belt

Maurice G. Murray, 55, Steeple Way, Decatur was arrested December 16 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Barnard J. White, 39, Austin Terr, Porterdale was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency

JASPER CO. SHERIFF OFFICE

Donald L. Pope, 69, Miss Road, Monticello was arrested December 16 and hold for another agency