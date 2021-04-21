Newton County Jail Log, April 21, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Stephanie Kay Allen, 43, 294 Cooper Road, Social Circle, was arrested April 14 and charged with DUI and Possession Of Methamphetamine

Joshua Koran Armour, 24, 100 Castor Drive, Norcross, was arrested April 13 and held for other agency

Thomas Andrew Barnes, Jr, 30, 10 Cypress Drive, Covington, was arrested April 15 and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Rape

Michael James Blackmore, 29, 80 Upland Lane, Oxford, was arrested April 14 and charged with Probation Violation

Larry Dylan Blount, 26, 4880 New Horizon Drive, Loganville, was arrested April 15 Court Sentence and Probation Violation

Ousmane Dogo, 25, 10149 Henderson Drive, Covington, was arrested April 16 and charged with DUI, Improper Lane Usage and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Alexus Mercedes Evans, 26, 70 Stroz Drive, Monticello, was arrested April 16 and charged with DUI, Improper Lane Usage

Kayla Shatties Fordham, 33, 220 Pebble Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested April 15 and charged with DUI and Open Container

Jamie Lee Fletcher, 41, 153 Independent Drive, Carrollton, was arrested April 15 and charged with Probation Violation

Matthew Dillon Greene, 29, 1834 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested April 14 and charged with Battery

James Richard Grubb, 43, 839 Twin Pine Road, Covington, was arrested April 19 and charged with Incarceration Order (drug court)

Anthony Johnson, 44, 85 Kellogg St., Mansfield, was arrested April 16 and court sentenced

Gregory Lee Johnson, 56, 14 Wingfoot Trail, Cartersville, was arrested April 16 and charged with Probation Violation

Gerald Howard Jones, 53, 5204 Echols St, Covington, was arrested April 16 and charged with Battery, Drug Related Object, False Imprisonment, Possession of Crack Cocaine and Theft by Taking

Letitia Ann Kraft, 41, 460 Hwy.142, Rt.1, Covington, was arrested April 19 and charged with Burglary

Demario Antoine Morgan, 33, 9107 Cecelia St, Covington, was arrested April 15, Back for Court

Jacob Robert Satterlee, 45, 205 Greenwood Circle, Oxford, was arrested April 14 and charged with Battery

Samuel James Strickland, 41, 81 Oakhill West Road, Covington, was arrested April 19 and charged with Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charges, Probation Violation

Eric Meshone Wright, 44, 95 Cherohala Court, Covington, was arrested April 14 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident

WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Maggie Elizabeth Caldwell, 37, 4901 Partee Trail, Social Circle, was arrested April 18 and charged with Probation Violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

David Dean Holloway, 36, 12145 HWY 36, Covington, was arrested April 20 and charged with Aggravated Stalking, Battery, Criminal Trespass, Kidnapping, Theft by Taking and Violate Family Violence Order

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joseph Daniel Stowers, 54 B Ivy St, Porterdale, was arrested April 17 and charged with DUI

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Eddie Bee Jones, 28, 202 Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested April 20 and Held for Other Agency

Christopher Alan Morgan, 26, 108 Naomi Drive, Gilbert, South Carolina, was arrested April 17 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass and Reckless Conduct

Leon Walker Sr., 72, 7195 Geiger St., Covington, was arrested April 14 and charged with Possession Drug Related Object and Possession Of Crack Cocaine