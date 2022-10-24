Motorist charged after shot fired from fleeing vehicle at state troopers in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol troopers say a motorist shot at them as they attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding in a parking lot near I-20 in Covington Saturday.

Troopers planned to charge the motorist with eluding a police officer and aggravated assault after the Saturday night incident in a parking lot at Turner Lake Road and U.S. Hwy. 278.

A preliminary report stated troopers were operating a speed control device to check the speeds of vehicles on I-20 eastbound Saturday near 8 p.m. “when they checked a Volkswagen Jetta at 97 mph in the posted 70 mph zone.”

Troopers caught up to the vehicle as it traveled onto the ramp for Exit 90 on to U.S. Hwy. 278. “Immediately after exiting, the VW turned into a shopping center parking lot. The driver continued through the parking lot in a reckless manner.”

Troopers performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to stop the VW, which caused the vehicle to rotate. However, the suspect continued to flee and troopers performed a second PIT maneuver that caused the VW to rotate out of control, the report stated.

“The suspect fired one round while the vehicles were approximately 10 feet from each other. The round struck the suspect’s left rear door window, causing the window to shatter. It is unknown if the round exited the suspect vehicle,” the report stated.

“Troopers did not return fire, nor did any other (law enforcement) officers.”

The suspect ran on foot towards the gore area of the Exit 90 ramp and Covington Police officers prepared to deploy a K-9 officer to find the suspect in an area the officers believed he had fled.

“The suspect surrendered without incident before the canine was deployed. Troopers were not injured and but one patrol vehicle was incapacitated from the PIT maneuvers.

‘The suspect was not injured but he was transported to Piedmont Newton Medical Center because of breathing difficulties.”

Covington Police assisted Georgia State Patrol with processing the suspect’s vehicle for evidence.

“The suspect’s driver’s license is revoked and he is under the influence of marijuana,” the report stated.

The suspect was not identified.

This is a developing story.