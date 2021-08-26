Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Porterdale shooting, gang ties

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County jury on Aug. 20 found Quentavrius Durham guilty of Aggravated Battery and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in relation to an August 2017 incident in Porterdale.



The jury found that Durham, 26, was a member of the Crips, a criminal street gang, and that he was acting in furtherance of this gang and to increase or maintain his status in the gang, said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

After the verdict the judge sentenced Durham to 40 years with the first 20 in prison. He was ordered to have no contact with any member of a criminal street gang and numerous other conditions once he is on probation, McGinley said.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Alex Stone, Assistant District Attorney Hunter McCreight, Investigator Colin Cunningham, and Victim Advocate Cindy Hooper.

The Porterdale Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Department of Juvenile Justice, and Newton County District Attorney’s Office investigated and handled the arrest.

"This conviction demonstrates the District Attorney’s office’s commitment to aggressively prosecute violent acts committed against our citizens by gang members. Criminal street gangs do nothing but hurt and terrorize our communities," McGinley said.

McGinley confirmed Durham's conviction was related to an August 2017 incident that escalated into gunfire in Porterdale.

Durham was originally charged with seven counts, including the two for which he was convicted and Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and two counts of Cruelty to Children, McGinley said.

The incident began after Durham and a teenager, who was not named, began arguing with a man and woman. The woman ultimately lost several teeth when she was hit in the face and knocked unconscious. Durham also shot at the man and his bullet struck the man’s back.

Prosecutors said during the trial they had evidence Durham was a member of the Crips gang. He said evidence showed members often responded violently when they felt they had been "disrespected,” McGinley said.

Durham also made jail calls to his witnesses which included terms associated with the gang, according to evidence presented by the state.