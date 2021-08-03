Man found dead near Jersey

COVINGTON, Ga. — State agents are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Jersey-Social Circle Road.



The property’s landlord found the man Monday and called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI officials said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been dead. The body was to be transported to a state crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 or the GBI in Athens at 706-552-2309.

Tips also may be sent to the GBI at 800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.