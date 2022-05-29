Victim identified in shooting death at Covington industrial plant

This is a developing story. Watch covnews.com for updates.



COVINGTON, Ga. — A factory worker was charged with murder Sunday, May 29, after another worker was shot "multiple times" inside the General Mills plant in northeast Covington.



Zachary Foster of Covington was pronounced dead at Piedmont Newton hospital after being transported there after the 11:40 a.m. incident at the plant at 15200 Industrial Park Blvd NE .

The suspect, identified as Jalen Brown, 21, was charged with one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. More charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Police were investigating the possibility the suspect was armed when he came to work and was confronted by another worker inside the plant about the weapon, a CPD spokesman said.



"There was some type of altercation," he said.

The suspect then shot and killed the person who confronted him, the spokesman said.

After running from the plant to the intersection of Alcovy Road and Avenue of Champions, he saw someone outside the plant on Alcovy Road and fired at the person, the spokesman said. No injuries were reported.

Police soon arrived and ordered the suspect to lay down his weapon, which he did without incident, the spokesman said.

"There was never any other danger to any other employee," he said.

The cereal production plant was evacuated as a safety precaution, the spokesman said.

General Mills spokesperson Mollie Wulff said in a statement, "Our Covington, Ga., facility reported a shooting incident this morning.

"Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement," Wulff said.

Brown was being held at the Newton County Detention Center today without bond, according to jail records.

Early information from police stated the 11:40 a.m. incident occurred outside the plant but that proved inaccurate.

It was the second deadly incident on the grounds of the General Mills plant in two months.

A student pilot and instructor from Gwinnett County died April 21 after their Cessna airplane crashed into parked tractor-trailers in a lot on the grounds of the plant.



