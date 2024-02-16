Large amounts of drugs seized following stolen vehicle investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. – An investigation for a stolen vehicle led to the Covington Police Department (CPD) seizing a large amount of drugs.

A post on the official CPD Facebook page on Feb. 15 stated that officers initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 9207 Golf View Circle in Covington – which is best described as a white Dodge truck. It was then that officers were in contact with Cortez Dudley, who had just gotten out of the truck in question.

Upon further investigation, the truck was determined to be stolen and Dudley was arrested for theft by receiving.