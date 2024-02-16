Large amounts of drugs seized following stolen vehicle investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. – An investigation for a stolen vehicle led to the Covington Police Department (CPD) seizing a large amount of drugs.
A post on the official CPD Facebook page on Feb. 15 stated that officers initially responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 9207 Golf View Circle in Covington – which is best described as a white Dodge truck. It was then that officers were in contact with Cortez Dudley, who had just gotten out of the truck in question.
Upon further investigation, the truck was determined to be stolen and Dudley was arrested for theft by receiving.
During the officers’ investigation, a “strong odor of raw marijuana” was apparent both in the truck and from the residence.
After obtaining a search warrant, police conducted a search of the residence where a significant amount of marijuana, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was found inside the home.
Additionally, police also found several firearms.
Both Dudley and another suspect, Taneisha Ammons, were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses and weapons charges, in addition to the theft by receiving charges.