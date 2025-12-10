Kansas woman sentenced to life without parole in 2023 murder of disabled man

NEWTON COUNTY – Danetta Knoblauch has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was convicted of murdering Newton County man Melvin Cooksey.

The Dec. 10 sentencing came just a few weeks after a Newton County jury found her guilty of killing Cooksey. Knoblauch, who is originally from Wichita, Kan., was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first degree arson and concealing the death of another.

Ultimately, it was determined that Knoblauch would receive the maximum sentence.

“The State then argued that life without the possibility of parole was the appropriate sentence for Ms. Knoblauch, based on the particularly heinous nature of her crimes, her steps to try to cover-up her murder of Cooksey, her lack of remorse or taking responsibility, and her history,” a Dec. 10 press release update from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office said. “The Court ultimately agreed that Knoblauch should not be eligible for parole.”

A November news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office detailed the events that sparked a nearly three-year investigation.

According to the release, Cooksey, who was paralyzed on his left side, went missing after his Mote Road home burned down on Feb. 23, 2023 — which was later determined to be an act of arson by investigators.

“Fire investigators discovered that the fire had been intentionally set and propane tanks had been spread throughout the house,” the release stated.

An investigation facilitated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the District Attorney's office ensued.

Three months after the fire, a couple hiking in Fannin County came across a human skull. As authorities investigated the area, they located a pacemaker with a serial number identifying it as belonging to Cooksey, according to the news release.

Investigators then identified Knoblauch as a person of interest.

“Witness statements, social media records, phone records, and FLOCK (license plate reader) camera records led investigation to identifying Knoblauch,” the release stated.

Looking into Knoblauch, investigators discovered that she was already wanted in Kansas for allegedly attacking a man with a sledgehammer and screwdriver.

Knoblauch was located in Louisiana in May 2023. She was arrested on the warrants out of Kansas after what the release calls “a lengthy standoff there with local and state police.”

Knoblauch was interviewed by Georgia investigators. Her child, who was with Knoblauch during the standoff, was also forensically interviewed by a local child advocacy center, according to the release.

“Both interviews provided incriminating information to law enforcement,” the release stated.

On July 4, 2023, Knoblauch was extradited to Newton County. One month later, a Newton County Grand Jury indicted her for Cooksey’s murder.

During the trial, the release says that the State brought forth 25 witnesses and approximately 750 pieces of evidence.

“This included extensive mapping of the Defendant’s movements with evidence from cell phone tower records of her phones and Cooksey’s phone, FLOCK camera records, and location data from CashApp,” the release stated. “A forensic anthropologist testified about injuries to Cooksey’s skull. Extensive crime scene testimony and evidence, as well as GBI crime lab witnesses presenting DNA evidence, implicated the Defendant in Cooksey’s death. Text messages, social media messages, interviews, and body camera footage from Louisiana and Kansas were also presented to the jury.”

According to a Dec. 10 social media post from the NCSO, the case was led by Cpl. Josh Kicks and Special Agent Amelia Maddox from the GBI.

Several people were credited in prosecuting Knoblaugh as well. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Bailey Wilkinson, Assistant District Attorney Madison Caito, Investigator Josh Shumate, Chief Investigator Kelly Whire, Victim Advocates Madison Sanders and Mollie Peacock, Trial Assistant Ellen Bales and Chief Legal Assistant Cindi Hendrix.

The NCSO also extended gratitude to the multitude of agencies who assisted in the case, including the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, Sedgwick County, Kansas, District Attorney’s Office, Brazoria County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office, Baton Rouge Child Advocacy Center and A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center.