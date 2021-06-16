GSP investigating wreck that killed Newton County woman

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a Newton County woman was killed when a truck struck her vehicle on U.S. Highway 278 recently.

The state patrol reported that on Friday, June 11, at about 9:35 a.m. troopers investigated the wreck on Hwy. 278 near Deerfield Road east of Covington.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was driving a silver Toyota Sequoia east on Hwy. 278 approaching Deerfield Road.

At the same time, a small commercial panel truck bearing markings of the company that produces Red Bull energy drink, was traveling west in the same area on 278, a GSP spokesman said.

When traffic in front of the commercial truck slowed, the truck apparently was following too closely and it entered the eastbound lane to avoid a rear-end wreck, a GSP spokesman said.

While in the eastbound lane, the truck sideswiped the Toyota Sequoia and the wreck occurred.

The driver of the Toyota Sequoia, Regina Clark, 52, of Newton County, died at the scene. Her husband, Jeffery Clark, was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The driver of the commercial truck, Jalloh Habbibu, 38, was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation. Charges are pending, the spokesman said.