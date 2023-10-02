By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Four arrested after NCSO responds to ‘suspicious activity’ call at Texaco in Oxford
(L-R): Germany Caldwell of Conyers, Arthur Bowden of Covington, Christopher Cartee of Atlanta and Ashley Armistead of Covington

OXFORD, Ga. — On Tuesday, Sept. 26 around Noon, Newton County deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Texaco located off Hwy 81 North in Oxford. Deputies spoke with the occupants upon arrival of a U-Haul parked outside of the Texaco, per a statement from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. 

The deputies were given consent to search the U-Haul. During the search, a small amount of fentanyl was found, a NCSO statement said. 

Then, the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. A search warrant was obtained and a small amount of meth was found in the vehicle along with a firearm, according to NCSO’s statement. 

Four individuals were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl. 

The four individuals arrested were Germany Caldwell of Conyers, Arthur Bowden of Covington, Christopher Cartee of Atlanta and Ashley Armistead of Covington.