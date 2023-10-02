Four arrested after NCSO responds to ‘suspicious activity’ call at Texaco in Oxford

OXFORD, Ga. — On Tuesday, Sept. 26 around Noon, Newton County deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Texaco located off Hwy 81 North in Oxford. Deputies spoke with the occupants upon arrival of a U-Haul parked outside of the Texaco, per a statement from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were given consent to search the U-Haul. During the search, a small amount of fentanyl was found, a NCSO statement said.

Then, the Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. A search warrant was obtained and a small amount of meth was found in the vehicle along with a firearm, according to NCSO’s statement.

Four individuals were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth and possession of fentanyl.

The four individuals arrested were Germany Caldwell of Conyers, Arthur Bowden of Covington, Christopher Cartee of Atlanta and Ashley Armistead of Covington.