East Newton County head-on wreck leaves one dead

COVINGTON, Ga. — One person was killed Thursday night when the compact car the victim was driving was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer on Georgia Hwy. 11 in east Newton.

The victim was driving a Ford Focus northbound on Hwy. 11 south of Adams Circle about 6:30 p.m. when it attempted to pass a truck in front of it on a solid yellow center line, said Sgt. Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

At that point, the Focus was struck head on by a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Hwy. 11, Redlinger said.

The incident led deputies to close the highway for more than three hours to investigate the wreck.

