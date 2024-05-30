Covington woman arrested with 50 pounds of marijuana at Mississippi traffic stop

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. — A Covington woman found herself in trouble during a traffic stop over five hours away in Mississippi.

Cally Pusey, a 23-year old female of Covington, was one of two arrested after deputies with Pontotoc County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Department found 50 pounds of marijuana in the back of a vehicle.

Ty’jhai Davis, a 21-year old male from Loganville, was also arrested.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Pontotoc County (Mississippi) Sheriff’s Department charged Pusey and Davis with trafficking of a controlled substance-marijuana.

The Narcotics Division of the CID was conducting a daytime narcotics operation with patrol of highways, county roads and streets of Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department detailed the traffic stop on its official Facebook account.

“During the traffic stop a strong odor of Marijuana was detected emitting from the vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. “Upon executing a search of the vehicle, over 50 pounds of Marijuana was discovered.”

The pair were then arrested and booked into the Adult Detention Center of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department. Per the department’s Facebook post, a Justice Court judge set bond for the perpetrators at $15,000 each.