Covington police seeking public's help in locating sex crime suspect

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police are searching for a man suspected in a string of sex crimes.

On Oct. 25, the suspect approached a victim at Dollar General at 10734 Hwy. 36 and asked her if he could take pictures of her feet for a project, Covington Police reported on its Facebook page.

The victim agreed and the male grabbed her foot "and began to touch himself in front of her," the report stated.

"The same male licked another victim’s foot at the Dollar General on Hwy. 278," the report stated.

The suspect was driving a black, older model Chrysler Pacifica.

Those who can identify the suspect are asked to contact Detective Jeff Bruno at 770-385-2149 or at Jeff.Bruno@covingtonpolice.com.