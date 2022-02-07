Covington police ask public's help, offer reward in series of shootings

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are asking the public's help and offering a reward for information about whoever is responsible for a series of shootings that struck three residences and a police vehicle over the weekend.

The series of shootings occurred Friday and Saturday nights. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded Friday at about 10:50 p.m. to a report of a single shot being fired through a front porch window and traveling into the residence at 7160 Lasseter St.

The following night, at about 11:30, Covington officers responded to a call about an unidentified male shooting a handgun at a residence at 8199 Collier St.

About 50 minutes later, at approximately 12:19 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unidentified male shooting a handgun at a residence at 9141 Puckett St.

During the investigation officers heard another single gunshot and discovered that a bullet had struck a patrol vehicle.

"The officer taking the report was standing near this unit when the vehicle was struck," Malcom said.

The officer was not injured, he said.

Malcom said officers “have been working aggressively on these cases non-stop, saturating the area impacted with additional patrol personnel."

"Innocent people's lives are being put in harm's way because of these senseless acts," he said.

He said Covington Police are asking that anyone with information on the cases contact Detective Dave Stewart of the C.P.D. Criminal Investigative Division at 678-625-5562.

The department is offering a reward for information on these four cases, Malcom said.

Meanwhile, in an apparently unrelated report in the same area, a Covington officer reported being on a different call and hearing gunshots from the Green Acres area Friday about 8;12 p.m.

The officer determined that two men had shot into the air in an attempt to break up a fight between two women. At least one used a 9 mm pistol, a report stated.

The two women were detained and interviewed about the incident, the report stated.

In another unrelated case, Newton County sheriff's detectives were investigating after deputies responded Thursday, Feb. 3, at 4:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting during a domestic dispute at a residence on Aiken Court.

The complainant stated her mother exited the residence and shot one round at her father who was standing in the driveway.

The 58-year-old father then left on foot and refused assistance from deputies, the report stated.

He told deputies that similar incidents had occurred before this one. No alcohol or drug use contributed to the incident, a deputy reported.

The deputy also reported trying to make contact with the complainant's mother but she refused to speak to the deputy.

"The complainant left the residence with her juvenile children. No charges will be taken at this time," the report stated.