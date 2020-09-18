Covington man charged in series of vehicle break-ins

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff’s deputies have charged a Covington man for his alleged involvement in a series of vehicle burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Stantavious Hillman, 23, of Covington, on Aug. 14 with four counts of Entering Automobile and four counts of Loitering or Prowling.

Hillman allegedly broke into vehicles at four different residences on Brickstone Way in western Newton County, spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.

The items reported stolen to the sheriff’s office included electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash, she said.

All stolen property from the break-ins was recovered, Jett said.

The sheriff’s office’s Crime Suppression, Special Investigations and School Resource Officers units worked together on the investigation, which led to Hillman’s arrest, Jett said.

She said the School Resource Officers unit was involved because it responded to one of the calls about stolen items.

Hillman, who is being held without bond, also was charged with one count each of Parole Violation and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, both of which are felonies.

He has a criminal history that includes charges of burglary and theft, Jett said.



