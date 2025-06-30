Covington man arrested for threatening to kill police officers in South Carolina

COVINGTON, Ga. – A Covington man faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers in South Carolina.

Isiah Demetron Washington, 48, was arrested on June 25 at his Covington residence, five days after the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said he made a number of morbid threats.

According to a news release from the NCPD, Washington made “several calls” to the North Charleston City Hall on June 20. In those calls, he allegedly expressed his intentions to kill a specific officer as well as his family.

The news release states that Washington also threatened other officers and the North Charleston City Hall.

A team of officers, including the NCPD, U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Georgia State Police SWAT team, located Washington at his residence in Covington last Wednesday morning. After using an explosive device to breach the door, Washington surrendered and was officially apprehended, according to the news release.

Washington was officially charged with multiple charges, including threatening the life of a public official. The news release does not explicitly list what other charges he faces.

Washington will be extradited to North Charleston, per the release.



