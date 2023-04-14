BREAKING: Report says gun possibly brought into Oxford College dorm

OXFORD, Ga. — Oxford College officials are asking the public to avoid the area of Murdy Hall after the college was locked down this afternoon because of a "police emergency" on campus.

However, a Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said police responded after receiving a call that an individual entered the dormitory with a weapon.

Emory Police and the sheriff's office responded to the scene. However, no shots had been fired, police said.

The college notified students and the public via social media about 2:30 p.m. and told students to "shelter in place."

"Emory Police continue to investigate situation at Oxford. Continue to shelter in place," Emory University said on its Twitter account.

This is a developing story.