2 dead in Social Circle

UPDATE: The GBI later identified the deceased as 27-year-old James Robert Evans and 32-year-old Jaymine Whitlock.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Two people are dead after an overnight incident in Social Circle.

It happened on Thurman Baccus Road. Police Chief Will Brinkley said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

“The GBI is handling the incident,” Brinkley said. “It’s an ongoing investigation trying to find out what happened here.”

Brinkley said Social Circle officers were called to the scene at about 6 a.m. Friday.

The incident appeared to be isolated, the city said in a Facebook post.



There is an ongoing police investigation of an incident in the area of Thurman Baccus Road that occurred overnight. ... Posted by City of Social Circle, Georgia on Friday, May 15, 2020