By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington Town Hall meetings set for August
Leaders give residents opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns about city activity
Development Town Hall - Covington
Residents listen to a speaker during a Development Town Hall event hosted by the city of Covington in late June 2021. City leaders are planning to be more active and host several town hall events at various locations across the community in the future. (File | Taylor Beck | The Covington News)

COVINGTON, Ga. — Officials announced Monday evening that the city would host two Town Hall events next month to hear from residents.

The events are to allow city residents to ask questions, voice concerns, and have an open discussion about activity in Covington.

Two town halls will be hosted in the western and eastern parts of the city, officials said.  

The West Town Hall meeting will be held is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Murray Memorial CME Church, located at 4100 West Street.

The East Town Hall meeting will be held at the Covington Place Clubhouse, located at 8363 Plantation Trace, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.