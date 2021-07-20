Covington Town Hall meetings set for August

COVINGTON, Ga. — Officials announced Monday evening that the city would host two Town Hall events next month to hear from residents.



The events are to allow city residents to ask questions, voice concerns, and have an open discussion about activity in Covington.

Two town halls will be hosted in the western and eastern parts of the city, officials said.

The West Town Hall meeting will be held is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Murray Memorial CME Church, located at 4100 West Street.

The East Town Hall meeting will be held at the Covington Place Clubhouse, located at 8363 Plantation Trace, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.



